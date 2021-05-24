Firstsource : in Collaboration with UiPath Unveils the Firstsource Automation League Program

Over 170 automation ideas and 100 bots deployed in a span of 10 weeks as part of the pilot program, democratizing automation and simplifying work for thousands of employees and customers

Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, unveiled the Firstsource Automation League – a citizen development program to democratize automation and empower the workforce. The program equips employees, even those without a programming background, to identify automation opportunities and build solutions, accelerating efficiency and cycle time. The Firstsource Automation League training methodology has been developed in collaboration with the company’s automation partner UiPath.

The research conducted during the run-up to the project highlighted the importance of both instilling an automation mindset as well as establishing automation skilling and rigorous mentoring programs. In keeping with the findings, Firstsource developed a structured curriculum in partnership with leading digital transformation trainers Tiny Magiq. The curriculum harnesses the cumulative power of making small changes using motivational techniques, based on Stanford behavioral scientist B.J. Fogg’s model of creating tiny habits.

“The urgency and need for automation technologies is stronger now than ever. As part of the First Automation League pilot program, citizen developers have built over a hundred bots. The program is helping build a digital mindset culture across Firstsource, driving innovation, boosting efficiency, and enhancing customer experience,” said Sundara Sukavanam, Chief Digital Officer at Firstsource.

Citizen developers across Firstsource are currently being trained on the UiPath platform. First, they identify tasks that are best suited for automation using the Automation Hub and follow it up by building and publishing the solution in Studio X - the no-code platform with pre-designed templates for accelerated development.

“Firstsource is embracing the power and potential of citizen developers with StudioX. It’s a pleasure to partner with an organization as committed to unlocking human potential through automation, as we are,” said Brandon Nott, SVP Product Management at UiPath.

In an increasingly digital-first world, Firstsource is pioneering the democratization of automation within the enterprise by integrating its people, processes, and technology to drive meaningful business outcomes. The Firstsource Automation League is transforming work at Firstsource by helping employees inculcate a digital mindset and become more client-focused and productive.

About Firstsource Solutions:

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle – across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. Our ‘Digital First, Digital Now’ approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, we act as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. www.firstsource.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

