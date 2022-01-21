Firstsource : partners with UiPath to strengthen its Impact Sourcing initiative

Mumbai | Louisville | London |October 8, 2021: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource's Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world's most immersive gathering of automation experts.

As a purpose-led business, Firstsource is committed to providing high skilled, high paying opportunities to people with historically limited access from financial, geographic, or other constraints. Firstsource and UiPath will jointly provide training on fast growing automation technologies and cultivate a digital mindset, via UiPath's industry-leading automation platform and academy. Graduates from the program will be placed in real world engagements to create automation solutions for customers across industries.

Commenting on the occasion, Firstsource's Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam said, "As a purpose-driven company, the partnership strongly aligns with our commitment to being there for people in the moments that matter. We believe that the synergies between the two companies will create a positive impact on communities with limited opportunities by creating a talent pool that is geared to succeed in a digital-first world."

"At UiPath, we have always believed that empowering the current and future workforce with automation is the key to the growth of an individual as well as businesses. Through this partnership, our goal is to provide people with opportunities for accreditation in next-gen technologies," said Bala Arumugam, Senior Vice President, Global Services, UiPath.

Impact Sourcing, the practice of intentionally employing people who traditionally have limited opportunity for employment, has been shown to provide many business and social benefits, including access to new talent sources, greater levels of employee engagement, and economic stability and growth for individuals and the communities in which they live.

***

About Firstsource Solutions:

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle - across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. Our 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, we act as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. www.firstsource.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.