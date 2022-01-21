Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Firstsource Solutions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532809   INE684F01012

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532809)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Firstsource : partners with UiPath to strengthen its Impact Sourcing initiative

01/21/2022 | 10:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai | Louisville | London |October 8, 2021: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource's Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world's most immersive gathering of automation experts.

As a purpose-led business, Firstsource is committed to providing high skilled, high paying opportunities to people with historically limited access from financial, geographic, or other constraints. Firstsource and UiPath will jointly provide training on fast growing automation technologies and cultivate a digital mindset, via UiPath's industry-leading automation platform and academy. Graduates from the program will be placed in real world engagements to create automation solutions for customers across industries.

Commenting on the occasion, Firstsource's Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam said, "As a purpose-driven company, the partnership strongly aligns with our commitment to being there for people in the moments that matter. We believe that the synergies between the two companies will create a positive impact on communities with limited opportunities by creating a talent pool that is geared to succeed in a digital-first world."

"At UiPath, we have always believed that empowering the current and future workforce with automation is the key to the growth of an individual as well as businesses. Through this partnership, our goal is to provide people with opportunities for accreditation in next-gen technologies," said Bala Arumugam, Senior Vice President, Global Services, UiPath.

Impact Sourcing, the practice of intentionally employing people who traditionally have limited opportunity for employment, has been shown to provide many business and social benefits, including access to new talent sources, greater levels of employee engagement, and economic stability and growth for individuals and the communities in which they live.

***

About Firstsource Solutions:

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle - across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. Our 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, we act as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. www.firstsource.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading  Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Media contact

For Firstsource

Sarika Rath
Sarika.rath@firstsource.com

For UiPath

Aishwarya Balachandran
aishwarya@the-practice.net

Disclaimer

Firstsource Solutions Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 03:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
01/21FIRSTSOURCE : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
PU
01/21FIRSTSOURCE : partners with UiPath to strengthen its Impact Sourcing initiative
PU
01/21FIRSTSOURCE : Launches Strategic Transition to Cloud for all Healthcare Solutions, Acceler..
PU
01/21FIRSTSOURCE : and Upfront Healthcare Partner to Improve Digital Engagement and Provide Per..
PU
01/21FIRSTSOURCE : selects NICE WFM Cloud to unlock the power of digital transformation
PU
01/19Builders FirstSource Prices $300 Million Debt Offering
MT
01/19Builders FirstSource Launches $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
01/07FIRSTSOURCE : Getting Ready for a Historic Medicaid Redetermination Cycle
PU
01/05Builders FirstSource Buys National Lumber
MT
2021FIRSTSOURCE : Acquires American Recovery Services, Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 58 998 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2022 5 457 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2022 3 514 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 112 B 1 503 M 1 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 27 835
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Firstsource Solutions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 163,85 INR
Average target price 223,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vipul Khanna Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Dinesh Jain President & Chief Financial Officer
Sanjiv Goenka Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Debarshi Biswas Head-Communications, Media & Technology
Prashanth Nandella Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED-10.51%1 540
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.36%39 449
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-10.94%23 249
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.87%13 483
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.51%11 925
EDENRED SE2.83%11 786