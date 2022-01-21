Firstsource : selects NICE WFM Cloud to unlock the power of digital transformation

Mumbai, India | Hoboken, N.J., October 27, 2021 - NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is transitioning its workforce management operations to the cloud with NICE's Workforce Management (WFM) suite, as part of its "Digital First, Digital Now" strategy. The company's move to NICE's WFM cloud environment enables dynamic real-time performance tracking capabilities, including supporting adherence to service level expectations and regulations across the various sectors Firstsource serves.

Saurabh Sharma, Head, Workforce Management, Firstsource, said, "With its sophisticated machine learning capabilities, NICE WFM will help us rapidly onboard clients, expand our services, and ensure alignment across our omnichannel front end and intelligent back-office operations, in turn reducing costs for our clients. It's a perfect fit for our strategy of providing transformational tech-based digital solutions to our clients."

Barry Cooper, President, Workforce and Customer Experience, NICE, said, "NICE is pleased to be a part of Firstsource's move to the more dynamic and responsive cloud environment for its workforce management activities. NICE WFM is a cutting-edge solution that's especially valuable for the IT industry, as it streamlines onboarding of new clients and processes, provides effective AI-based assessments of demand for transaction-per-minute or outcome-based pricing models, and uses intelligent scheduling for optimal occupancy in hourly, FTE or global agent payment scenarios. The result is an impact on contact center efficiency and effectiveness that can be measured in improved agent productivity and performance, reduced operating costs, increased customer retention, and higher revenue."

Firstsource, a NICE customer for ten years, helps more than 150 global businesses - across banking and financial services, healthcare, communications, media and technology and diversified industries - accelerate their digital transformation journey. The company has a global workforce of more than 28,000 people in the United States, the United Kingdom, India and the Philippines. The shift to NICE's cloud-hosted environment creates a long-term workforce management strategy for Firstsource, which is supported by seasonal license flexibility and regular technology upgrades.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle - across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. Our 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, we act as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. For more information, visit www.firstsource.com