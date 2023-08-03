A platform leveraging ‘human-centric AI’ that helps companies - transform customer experience and operations - understand customer data in real-time and deliver intelligent, personalized solutions

Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced the launch of its new AI platform – FirstSenseAI – that enables companies to capture real-time customer data and use it to power intelligent, personalized interactions with instant insights and decision-making. With its ability to understand and respond to a customer’s needs in seconds, FirstSenseAI elevates the human experience, boosting customer loyalty while improving process efficiency.

“At Firstsource, we welcome the transformative power of Generative AI and Machine Learning, which has the potential to redefine human interactions with technology and revolutionize job roles across industries. Embracing this technology excites us, as it opens possibilities to enhance both employee and customer experiences,” shared Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions.

“Our focus on AI reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and championing this progress in an ever-evolving digital landscape. While customer interactions in different industries are unique and nuanced, FirstSenseAI’s best-in-class AI engines and design modules enable enterprises to deliver fast, intelligent responses throughout the customer lifecycle while enhancing their digitization initiatives. By helping businesses better understand their customers’ needs and exceed their expectations with a blend of expertise and empathy, FirstSenseAI is the perfect embodiment of our Digital First, Digital Now strategy in action. Embracing these cutting-edge technologies positions us to lead the industry with innovative solutions and create meaningful value for our clients,” said Vipul Khanna, MD and CEO of Firstsource Solutions.

Powered by a robust suite of best-in-class, human-centric AI engines, including Generative AI (GAI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies, FirstSenseAI provides a broad range of capabilities to enhance the customer experience and drive efficiencies across operations, including:

Smarter Intake: Extract intelligence across multiple communication channels to predict customer intent and facilitate intelligent routing of customer requests.

Personalized Interaction: Capture a 360-degree view of each customer to anticipate their preferences and respond with personalized solutions or recommendations.

Intelligent Decisions: Deliver actionable insights based on historical data analysis, including real-time, case-specific identification of a client’s needs to improve the accuracy and enhance the relevance of solutions.

Insights that Deliver: Identify hidden inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and process variations. Develop and test ‘what if’ scenarios to reduce information overload and improve process resilience.

The FirstSenseAI platform has already been deployed among select Firstsource clients in various industries, including Telecom, EdTech, Healthcare, and IT services, and is delivering tangible results. A Telecom client is harnessing the platform’s AI/ML capabilities to help customer service agents deliver more relevant, personalized recommendations to customers; an EdTech company is using the platform’s Generative AI capabilities to create a touchless solution to service student emails; and a Health Plan is leveraging digital twin to rapidly identify complex claims and route them to skilled agents for faster resolution.

FirstSenseAI consists of multiple modules designed for various business processes, each equipped with automation and business intelligence functionalities. These modules can seamlessly integrate into a client's existing systems, be it on-site, via the cloud, or through Firstsource's application programming interfaces (APIs).

For more information about FirstSenseAI, visit www.firstsource.com/firstsenseai/

