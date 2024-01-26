FirstSun Capital Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company provides a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, wealth management and online banking products and services through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Sunflower Bank, National Association (the Bank), and Logia Portfolio Management, LLC. The Bank offers a range of specialized financial services to business customers as well as relationship-focused services for its customers and has a branch network in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Washington, as well as mortgage banking capabilities in 43 states. Its product line includes commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage and other consumer loans, a variety of commercial, consumer and private banking deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit and treasury management products and services.

Sector Banks