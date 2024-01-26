FirstSun Capital Bancorp reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 72.07 million compared to USD 73.28 million a year ago. Net income was USD 24.01 million compared to USD 24.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.94 compared to USD 0.96 a year ago.
For the full year, net interest income was USD 293.43 million compared to USD 241.63 million a year ago. Net income was USD 103.53 million compared to USD 59.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 4.15 compared to USD 2.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 4.08 compared to USD 2.48 a year ago.