First Quarter 2024 Highlights: Net income of $12.3 million, $0.45 per diluted share (excluding merger costs, $14.6 million, $0.53 per diluted share, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” below) Net interest margin of 3.99% Return on average total assets of 0.64% (excluding merger costs, 0.76%, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” below) Return on average stockholders’ equity of 5.15% (excluding merger costs, 6.11%, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” below) Loan growth of 1.1% annualized Deposit growth of 4.5% annualized 24.4% noninterest income to total revenue1

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun”) (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $26.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share were $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.03 for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $2.3 million of merger costs, net of tax, or $0.08 per diluted share and a $13.1 million loan charge-off, net of tax, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Neal Arnold, FirstSun’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our core business remains strong in this difficult banking environment and while we experienced a decline in our results this quarter due to an individual and isolated loan charge-off, we are pleased to have the flexibility to continue to expand our franchise in important markets. Our net interest margin remains very strong at 3.99% this quarter and our overall earnings continue to be favorably impacted by our well diversified business mix, including the balanced level of noninterest income to total revenue at 24.4%.

“We are also pleased to announce that we have onboarded a new C&I banking team in Southern California. We are very excited about the opportunity to grow our clients and business relationships with the entry into the key markets of Southern California. The experience and the relationships of this new C&I team provide for significant expansion of all our lines of business in this large and diverse region.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

Net income totaled $12.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. Net income in the first quarter of 2024 included $2.3 million in merger costs, net of tax. The return on average total assets was 0.64% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.26% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders’ equity was 5.15% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 11.19% in the prior quarter. First quarter 2024 merger costs negatively affected return on average total assets by 0.12% and return on average stockholders’ equity by 0.96%.

As previously announced, concurrent with the entry into the merger agreement with HomeStreet, Inc. (“HomeStreet”) on January 16, 2024, we entered into an upfront securities purchase agreement with certain funds managed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, pursuant to which we issued 2,461,538 shares of our common stock in a private placement for $80.0 million that closed on January 17, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $70.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased nine basis points to 3.99% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of nine basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease of two basis points in yield on earning assets.

Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, increased by $33.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield decreased by three basis points to 6.48% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield was relatively unchanged as our portfolio mix has remained largely the same. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by seven basis points to 3.00% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to overall rising deposit costs as a result of the elevated interest rate environment. Average FHLB borrowings increased $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings decreased by eight basis points to 5.56% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $16.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $9.9 million from $6.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a $17.4 million charge-off on a specific customer in our C&I loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 were $17.4 million resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 1.11%, compared to net charge-offs of $4.7 million, or an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.30% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% at March 31, 2024, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.80% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $22.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.6 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income increased $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in revenue related to net sale gains and fees from mortgage loan originations, including fair value changes in the held-for-sale portfolio and hedging activity, which increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, and an improvement of $2.4 million in the change in fair value of our MSR asset, net of hedging activity, as compared to the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income increased $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in income from BOLI and an increase in the fair value of customer loan swaps. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue2 was 24.4%, an increase of 5.1% from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $61.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $9.5 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefits of $7.2 million as a result of higher levels of variable compensation and an increase in payroll taxes. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 included $2.5 million in merger related expenses. There were no merger related expenses in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2024 was 66.05% compared to 58.58% in the prior quarter. The negative impact in the first quarter of 2024 of merger costs to the efficiency ratio was 2.66%.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 19.6% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 21.0% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Loans were $6.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, increasing $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 1.1% on an annualized basis.

Deposits

Deposits were $6.45 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.37 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $71.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 4.5% on an annualized basis. Average deposits were $6.35 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.46 billion for the prior quarter, a decrease of $103.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 6.4% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 23.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.5% at March 31, 2024.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.0% at March 31, 2024, compared to 31.2% at December 31, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.2% at March 31, 2024, compared to 25.1% at December 31, 2023.3

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above “well-capitalized” thresholds. As of March 31, 2024, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.54%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.73% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.73%. Book value per common share was $35.15 at March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.01 from December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.37 at March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.41 from December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release (including the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun’s performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

Tangible common stockholders’ equity;

Tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;

Tangible book value per common share;

Net income excluding merger costs;

Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;

Return on average stockholders’ equity excluding merger costs;

Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and

Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.

The tables beginning within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Subsequent Event

As announced and further described in a separate press release jointly issued by FirstSun and HomeStreet today, FirstSun and HomeStreet have entered into an amendment to their merger agreement.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.8 billion as of March 31, 2024.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

____________________

1 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

2 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

3 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Summary Data: As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net interest income $ 70,806 $ 72,069 $ 74,117 Provision for credit losses 16,500 6,575 3,360 Noninterest income 22,808 17,221 18,931 Noninterest expense 61,828 52,308 56,266 Income before income taxes 15,286 30,407 33,422 Provision for income taxes 2,990 6,393 7,141 Net income 12,296 24,014 26,281 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 14,592 24,014 26,281 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 Return on average total assets 0.64 % 1.26 % 1.44 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 0.76 % 1.26 % 1.44 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.15 % 11.19 % 13.37 % Return on average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger costs (1) 6.11 % 11.19 % 13.37 % Net interest margin 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.39 % Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1) 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.46 % Efficiency ratio 66.05 % 58.58 % 60.47 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 63.39 % 58.58 % 60.47 % Noninterest income to total revenue (2) 24.4 % 19.3 % 20.3 % Total assets $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,610,456 Total loans held-for-sale 56,813 54,212 66,255 Total loans held-for-investment 6,284,868 6,267,096 6,060,975 Total deposits 6,445,388 6,374,103 5,994,266 Total stockholders' equity 964,662 877,197 799,050 Loan to deposit ratio 97.5 % 98.3 % 101.1 % Book value per common share $ 35.15 $ 35.14 $ 32.06 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 31.37 $ 30.96 $ 27.72

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited): As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total interest income $ 110,040 $ 109,974 $ 94,903 Total interest expense 39,234 37,905 20,786 Net interest income 70,806 72,069 74,117 Provision for credit losses 16,500 6,575 3,360 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,306 65,494 70,757 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,768 5,497 5,015 Credit and debit card fees 2,803 2,966 2,981 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,463 1,356 1,461 Mortgage banking income, net 9,502 4,883 7,429 Other noninterest income 3,272 2,519 2,045 Total noninterest income 22,808 17,221 18,931 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 37,353 30,158 35,049 Occupancy and equipment 8,595 8,449 8,355 Amortization of intangible assets 815 829 1,044 Merger related expenses 2,489 — — Other noninterest expenses 12,576 12,872 11,818 Total noninterest expense 61,828 52,308 56,266 Income before income taxes 15,286 30,407 33,422 Provision for income taxes 2,990 6,393 7,141 Net income $ 12,296 $ 24,014 $ 26,281 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.46 $ 0.96 $ 1.05 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.03

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited): ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 383,605 $ 479,362 $ 388,349 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 499,078 516,757 532,650 Securities held-to-maturity 36,640 36,983 38,470 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 56,813 54,212 66,255 Loans 6,284,868 6,267,096 6,060,975 Allowance for credit losses (79,829 ) (80,398 ) (74,459 ) Loans, net 6,205,039 6,186,698 5,986,516 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 78,416 76,701 73,424 Premises and equipment, net 84,063 84,842 86,430 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net 4,414 4,100 6,358 Goodwill 93,483 93,483 93,483 Intangible assets, net 10,168 10,984 14,762 All other assets 329,882 335,602 323,759 Total assets $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,610,456 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,517,315 $ 1,530,506 $ 1,764,440 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Interest-bearing demand accounts 542,184 534,540 238,658 Savings and money market accounts 2,473,255 2,446,632 2,705,315 NOW accounts 39,181 56,819 45,192 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,873,453 1,805,606 1,240,661 Total deposits 6,445,388 6,374,103 5,994,266 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,423 24,693 31,645 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 144,810 389,468 577,285 Other borrowings 75,445 75,313 80,373 Other liabilities 130,873 138,950 127,837 Total liabilities 6,816,939 7,002,527 6,811,406 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 3 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 542,582 462,680 461,174 Retained earnings 469,818 457,522 380,270 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (47,741 ) (43,007 ) (42,396 ) Total stockholders' equity 964,662 877,197 799,050 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,610,456

Share Data: As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 27,019,625 24,953,764 24,923,259 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,628,941 25,472,017 25,487,582 Period end common shares outstanding 27,442,943 24,960,639 24,924,023 Book value per common share $ 35.15 $ 35.14 $ 32.06 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 31.37 $ 30.96 $ 27.72

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Consolidated Capital Ratios as of: March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.40 % 11.13 % 10.50 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.21 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2) 11.17 % 9.90 % 9.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.73 % 10.52 % 9.86 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.54 % 11.10 % 10.11 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.54 % 11.10 % 10.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.73 % 13.25 % 12.19 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.

Summary of Net Interest Margin: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,313,855 102,268 6.48 % 6,280,362 102,151 6.51 % 6,028,989 88,601 5.88 % Investment securities 546,960 4,487 3.28 % 538,348 4,415 3.28 % 570,682 4,164 2.92 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 239,508 3,285 5.49 % 247,978 3,408 5.50 % 156,262 2,138 5.47 % Total earning assets 7,100,323 110,040 6.20 % 7,066,688 109,974 6.22 % 6,755,933 94,903 5.62 % Other assets 548,642 563,368 553,961 Total assets $ 7,648,965 $ 7,630,056 $ 7,309,894 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 549,491 $ 4,861 3.54 % $ 510,982 $ 4,403 3.45 % $ 227,170 $ 1,234 2.17 % Savings deposits 421,882 725 0.69 % 457,679 1,060 0.93 % 470,000 445 0.38 % Money market deposits 2,063,321 9,946 1.93 % 2,063,383 9,362 1.82 % 2,296,469 5,068 0.88 % Certificates of deposits 1,814,629 20,858 4.60 % 1,825,325 20,726 4.54 % 1,073,006 7,432 2.77 % Total deposits 4,849,323 36,390 3.00 % 4,857,369 35,551 2.93 % 4,066,645 14,179 1.39 % Repurchase agreements 21,254 57 1.06 % 23,457 62 1.06 % 29,672 30 0.41 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,870,577 36,447 2.99 % 4,880,826 35,613 2.92 % 4,096,317 14,209 1.39 % FHLB borrowings 110,777 1,541 5.56 % 74,146 1,045 5.64 % 454,081 5,317 4.68 % Other long-term borrowings 75,389 1,246 6.62 % 75,249 1,247 6.62 % 80,300 1,260 6.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,056,743 39,234 3.10 % 5,030,221 37,905 3.01 % 4,630,698 20,786 1.80 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,502,707 1,597,672 1,768,381 Other liabilities 134,370 143,416 124,543 Stockholders' equity 955,145 858,747 786,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,648,965 $ 7,630,056 $ 7,309,894 Net interest income $ 70,806 $ 72,069 $ 74,117 Net interest spread 3.10 % 3.21 % 3.82 % Net interest margin 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.39 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.46 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Deposits: ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs December 31, 2023 % change March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs March 31, 2023 % change Consumer Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 356,732 $ 360,168 (0.95 )% $ 399,008 (10.60 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 38,625 36,162 6.81 % 25,284 52.76 % Savings deposits 340,086 343,291 (0.93 )% 407,173 (16.48 )% Money market deposits 1,229,239 1,196,645 2.72 % 1,296,099 (5.16 )% Certificates of deposits 1,437,590 1,437,537 — % 759,726 89.22 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 3,045,540 3,013,635 1.06 % 2,488,282 22.40 % Total consumer deposits $ 3,402,272 $ 3,373,803 0.84 % $ 2,887,290 17.84 % Business Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 1,160,583 $ 1,170,338 (0.83 )% $ 1,365,432 (15.00 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 502,726 555,197 (9.45 )% 258,566 94.43 % Savings deposits 80,226 80,802 (0.71 )% 34,229 134.38 % Money market deposits 823,704 825,811 (0.26 )% 942,735 (12.63 )% Certificates of deposits 97,854 87,407 11.95 % 62,248 57.20 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 1,504,510 1,549,217 (2.89 )% 1,297,778 15.93 % Total business deposits $ 2,665,093 $ 2,719,555 (2.00 )% $ 2,663,210 0.07 % Wholesale deposits (1) $ 378,023 $ 280,745 34.65 % $ 443,766 (14.81 )% Total deposits $ 6,445,388 $ 6,374,103 1.12 % $ 5,994,266 7.53 %

(1) Wholesale deposits primarily consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits.

Balance Sheet Ratios: March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash to total assets (1) 4.80 % 6.00 % 4.60 % Loan to deposit ratio 97.5 % 98.3 % 101.1 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2) 32.0 % 31.2 % 35.8 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2) 25.2 % 25.1 % 26.4 % Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) 7.7 % 9.6 % 15.0 %

(1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions. (2) Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A. and are estimated. (3) Wholesale deposits primarily consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits. Wholesale borrowings consist of FHLB overnight and term advances.

Loan Portfolio: ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs December 31, 2023 % change March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs March 31, 2023 % change Commercial and industrial $ 2,480,078 $ 2,467,688 0.5 % $ 2,418,771 2.5 % Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 836,515 812,235 3.0 % 709,977 17.8 % Owner occupied 642,930 635,365 1.2 % 659,999 (2.6 )% Construction and land 326,447 345,430 (5.5 )% 320,193 2.0 % Multifamily 94,898 103,066 (7.9 )% 103,767 (8.5 )% Total commercial real estate 1,900,790 1,896,096 0.2 % 1,793,936 6.0 % Residential real estate 1,109,676 1,110,610 (0.1 )% 1,046,047 6.1 % Public Finance 579,991 602,913 (3.8 )% 597,850 (3.0 )% Consumer 40,317 36,371 10.8 % 40,806 (1.2 )% Other 174,016 153,418 13.4 % 163,565 6.4 % Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts $ 6,284,868 $ 6,267,096 0.3 % $ 6,060,975 3.7 %

Asset Quality: As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 17,429 $ 4,743 $ 54 Allowance for credit losses $ 79,829 $ 80,398 $ 74,459 Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due $ 57,599 $ 63,143 $ 32,833 Nonperforming assets $ 62,013 $ 67,243 $ 39,191 Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 1.11 % 0.30 % — % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 138.59 % 127.33 % 226.78 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.80 % 0.85 % 0.51 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tangible common stockholders’ equity: Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 964,662 $ 877,197 $ 799,050 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (10,168 ) (10,984 ) (14,762 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 690,805 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,610,456 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (10,168 ) (10,984 ) (14,762 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,677,950 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,502,211 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets: Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.40 % 11.13 % 10.50 % Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets (1.19 )% (1.19 )% (1.29 )% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.21 % Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax: Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 690,805 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (4,236 ) (3,629 ) (3,754 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 856,775 $ 769,101 $ 687,051 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,677,950 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,502,211 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (4,236 ) (3,629 ) (3,754 ) Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 7,673,714 $ 7,771,628 $ 7,498,457 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.21 % Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (0.04 )% (0.04 )% (0.05 )% Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11.17 % 9.90 % 9.16 % Tangible book value per common share: Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 964,662 $ 877,197 $ 799,050 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 690,805 Total common shares outstanding 27,442,943 24,960,639 24,924,023 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 35.15 $ 35.14 $ 32.06 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 31.37 $ 30.96 $ 27.72 Net income excluding merger costs: Net income (GAAP) $ 12,296 $ 24,014 $ 26,281 Add: Merger costs Merger related expenses 2,489 — — Income tax effect on merger related expenses (193 ) — — Total merger costs 2,296 — — Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 14,592 $ 24,014 $ 26,281 Return on average total assets excluding merger costs: Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP) 0.64 % 1.26 % 1.44 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.12 % — % — % ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 0.76 % 1.26 % 1.44 % Return on average stockholders’ equity excluding merger costs: Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP) 5.15 % 11.19 % 13.37 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.96 % — % — % ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 6.11 % 11.19 % 13.37 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.05 % 58.58 % 60.47 % Less: Impact of merger related expenses (2.66 )% — % — % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP) 63.39 % 58.58 % 60.47 % Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.08 — — Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 70,806 $ 72,069 $ 74,117 Gross income effect of tax exempt income 1,318 1,270 1,242 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 72,124 $ 73,339 $ 75,359 Average earning assets $ 7,100,323 $ 7,066,688 $ 6,755,933 Net interest margin 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.39 % Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP) 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.46 %

(1) For all periods presented tangible stockholders’ equity is the same as tangible common stockholders’ equity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425525552/en/