Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights: Net income of $24.0 million, $0.94 per diluted share Net interest margin of 4.08% Return on average total assets of 1.26% Return on average stockholders’ equity of 11.19% Average deposit growth of 7.6% annualized Loan growth of 5.7% annualized 19.3% noninterest income to total revenue1

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun”) (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Neal Arnold, FirstSun’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of earnings driven by our well diversified business mix and the continued economic strength of the Southwest region. Highlights this quarter include a net interest margin of 4.08%, along with growth in both deposits and loans. We believe our performance amidst the difficult banking environment continues to position us uniquely amongst our peers. Our consistent focus on our C&I and consumer businesses as well as our service fee businesses has enabled us to continue to deliver strong, sustainable performance and ultimately a record earnings year for fiscal 2023. I want to thank all of our hard-working team members across all of our markets as their dedication to customer service has enabled us to deliver our record performance for the year.

We are also very excited about the strategic merger we announced last week with HomeStreet, Inc. We believe they further our ability to diversify our business and to deliver strong shareholder value. We look forward to expanding our geographic presence in the Southern California and Pacific Northwest markets. We will work together to thoughtfully integrate our two organizations.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net income totaled $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $25.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average total assets was 1.26% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.34% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders’ equity was 11.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 12.03% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $72.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 4.08% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of 27 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase of seven basis points in yield on earning assets.

Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, increased by $99.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by seven basis points to 6.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to higher yields on new originations as compared to amortizing and maturing balances. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $176.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits increased by 29 basis points to 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to rising deposit costs as a result of the elevated interest rate environment and an increasing mix of certificates of deposits. Average FHLB borrowings decreased $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 24 basis points to 5.64% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $6.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.7 million from $3.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth and a charge-off on a specific customer relationship in our loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 were $4.7 million, primarily due to deterioration on a specific customer relationship in our loan portfolio, resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.30%, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.15% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% at December 31, 2023, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.85% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.63% at September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.4 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio, net of derivative activity. Other noninterest income increased $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a gain on the disposal of an other real estate owned property in the quarter. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue1 was 19.3%, a decrease of 1.0% from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $52.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in salary and employee benefits of $3.8 million as a result of lower levels of variable compensation.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 58.58% compared to 61.02% in the prior quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 21.1% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Loans were $6.3 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $6.2 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $87.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.7% on an annualized basis.

Deposits

Average deposits were $6.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.3 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $120.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 7.6% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 24.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 98.3% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 31.2% at December 31, 2023, compared to 32.0% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.1% at December 31, 2023, compared to 25.4% at September 30, 2023.2

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above “well-capitalized” thresholds. As of December 31, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.10%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.25% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.52%. Book value per common share was $35.14 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.31 from September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $30.96 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.36 from September 30, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results

Full Year Highlights:

Net income of $103.5 million, $4.08 per diluted share

Net interest margin of 4.23%

Return on average total assets of 1.38%

Return on average stockholders’ equity of 12.50%

Average deposit growth of 9.65%

Loan growth of 6.01%

21.2% fee revenue to total revenue1

Net income totaled $103.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, in 2023, compared to $59.2 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, in 2022. Net income included merger costs, net of tax, of $17.0 million in 2022. The return on average total assets was 1.38% in 2023, compared to 0.88% in 2022, and the return on average stockholders’ equity was 12.50% in 2023, compared to 8.55% in 2022. The unfavorable impact in 2022 of merger costs, net of tax, to return on average total assets was 0.25% and to return on average stockholders’ equity was 2.46%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $293.4 million in 2023, an increase of $51.8 million compared to 2022. Our net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 4.23% in 2023, compared to 2022. Results in 2023, compared to the prior year, were driven by an increase of 169 basis points in yield on earning assets, partially offset by an increase of 187 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, increased by $962.2 million in 2023, compared to 2022. Loan yield increased by 149 basis points to 6.24% in 2023, compared to 2022, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment and its impact on variable rate loans in the loan portfolio and higher yields on new originations. Average deposits increased $698.8 million in 2023, compared to 2022. Total cost of deposits increased by 192 basis points to 2.27% in 2023, compared to 2022, primarily due to increased pricing on our deposit products as a result of the rising interest rate environment. Average FHLB borrowings increased $54.4 million in 2023, compared to 2022. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 216 basis points to 5.05% in 2023, compared to 2022, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $18.2 million in 2023, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior year or an increase of $3.1 million when excluding the $2.9 million merger related provision for credit losses in 2022 related to certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium valuation. The adjusted increase of $3.1 million is primarily due to loan growth and charge-offs on two specific customer relationships in our loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs in 2023 were $7.8 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.13%, compared to net (recoveries) of $(0.3) million, or a ratio of net (recoveries) to average loans of (0.01)%, in 2022. The increase in net charge-offs (recoveries) in 2023 is primarily due to deterioration on two specific customer relationships in our loan portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), which increased our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans to 1.20% at adoption, or an eight basis point increase from 1.12% at December 31, 2022. The increase in our allowance for credit losses was a result of changing from an “incurred loss” model, which encompasses allowances for current known and incurred losses within the portfolio, to an “expected loss” model, which encompasses allowances for losses expected to be recognized over the life of the portfolio.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.85% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $79.1 million during 2023, a decrease of $10.5 million from 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased $14.9 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in net sale gains and fees from mortgage loan originations as the volume of mortgage loan sales decreased from the prior year. Service charges on deposits increased $3.1 million in 2023, primarily due to growth in treasury management services provided to our business customers, as compared to 2022. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue1 totaled 21.2% in 2023, compared to 27.0% in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $222.8 million in 2023, a decrease of $16.3 million from 2022, primarily due to merger costs of $18.8 million in 2022. The efficiency ratio for 2023 was 59.81% compared to 72.20% in 2022. The unfavorable impact of merger expenses to the efficiency ratio was 5.66% in 2022.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.3% in 2023, compared to 20.0% in 2022.

Loans

Loans were $6.3 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $355.3 million or 6.01%.

Deposits

Average deposits were $6.2 billion for the year ending December 31, 2023, compared to $5.6 billion for the prior year, an increase of $541.5 million or 9.65%. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 24.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 98.3% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 31.2% at December 31, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.1% at December 31, 2023.2

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above “well-capitalized” thresholds. As of December 31, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.10%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.25% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.52%. Book value per common share was $35.14 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.06 from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $30.96 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.27 from December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun’s performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

Tangible common stockholders’ equity;

Tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;

Tangible book value per common share;

Net income excluding merger costs;

Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;

Return on average stockholders’ equity excluding merger costs;

Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and

Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.

The tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.9 billion as of December 31, 2023.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

______________________ 1 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income. 2 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” “forward” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected timing, completion and benefits of the proposed merger with HomeStreet, Inc. (“HomeStreet”) (the “Merger”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected, (2) the ability of HomeStreet to obtain the necessary approval by its shareholders, (3) the ability of FirstSun and HomeStreet to obtain required governmental approvals of the Merger, and (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement with HomeStreet to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the Merger. Further information regarding additional factors that could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” (in the case of FirstSun), “Forward-Looking Statements” (in the case of HomeStreet), and “Risk Factors” in FirstSun’s and HomeStreet’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by FirstSun and HomeStreet with the SEC.

Summary Data: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the year ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 72,069 $ 73,410 $ 73,276 $ 293,431 $ 241,632 Provision for credit losses 6,575 3,890 5,600 18,247 18,050 Noninterest income 17,221 18,650 18,618 79,092 89,566 Noninterest expense 52,308 56,176 55,443 222,793 239,126 Income before income taxes 30,407 31,994 30,851 131,483 74,022 Provision for income taxes 6,393 6,762 6,281 27,950 14,840 Net income 24,014 25,232 24,570 103,533 59,182 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 24,014 25,232 24,570 103,533 76,213 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 4.08 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 4.08 $ 3.20 Return on average total assets 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.88 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.13 % Return on average stockholders' equity 11.19 % 12.03 % 12.89 % 12.50 % 8.55 % Return on average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger costs (1) 11.19 % 12.03 % 12.89 % 12.50 % 11.01 % Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % Net interest margin

(FTE basis) (1) 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.52 % 4.29 % 3.95 % Efficiency ratio 58.58 % 61.02 % 60.33 % 59.81 % 72.20 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 58.58 % 61.02 % 60.33 % 59.81 % 66.54 % Noninterest income to total revenue (2) 19.3 % 20.3 % 20.3 % 21.2 % 27.0 % Total assets $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,430,322 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,430,322 Total loans held-for-sale 54,212 51,465 57,323 54,212 57,323 Total loans held-for-investment 6,267,096 6,179,522 5,911,832 6,267,096 5,911,832 Total deposits 6,374,103 6,339,847 5,765,062 6,374,103 5,765,062 Total stockholders' equity 877,197 843,719 774,536 877,197 774,536 Loan to deposit ratio 98.3 % 97.5 % 102.5 % 98.3 % 102.5 % Book value per common share $ 35.14 $ 33.83 $ 31.08 $ 35.14 $ 31.08 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 30.96 $ 29.60 $ 26.69 $ 30.96 $ 26.69

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited): As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the year ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total interest income $ 109,974 $ 106,775 $ 85,165 $ 413,684 $ 266,817 Total interest expense 37,905 33,365 11,889 120,253 25,185 Net interest income 72,069 73,410 73,276 293,431 241,632 Provision for credit losses 6,575 3,890 5,600 18,247 18,050 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,494 69,520 67,676 275,184 223,582 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,497 5,475 5,100 21,345 18,211 Credit and debit card fees 2,966 2,996 3,003 12,000 11,511 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,356 1,398 1,398 5,693 6,806 Mortgage banking income, net 4,883 7,413 6,268 31,384 46,285 Other noninterest income 2,519 1,368 2,849 8,670 6,753 Total noninterest income 17,221 18,650 18,618 79,092 89,566 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 30,158 33,968 32,378 133,231 134,359 Occupancy and equipment 8,221 8,216 7,707 32,559 30,509 Amortization of intangible assets 829 899 2,018 4,822 4,215 Merger related expenses — — — — 18,751 Other noninterest expenses 13,100 13,093 13,340 52,181 51,292 Total noninterest expense 52,308 56,176 55,443 222,793 239,126 Income before income taxes 30,407 31,994 30,851 131,483 74,022 Provision for income taxes 6,393 6,762 6,281 27,950 14,840 Net income $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 24,570 $ 103,533 $ 59,182 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.96 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 4.15 $ 2.55 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 4.08 $ 2.48

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited): ($ in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 479,362 $ 443,887 $ 343,526 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 516,757 495,992 536,973 Securities held-to-maturity 36,983 37,410 38,901 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 54,212 51,465 57,323 Loans 6,267,096 6,179,522 5,911,832 Allowance for credit losses (80,398 ) (78,666 ) (65,917 ) Loans, net 6,186,698 6,100,856 5,845,915 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 76,701 81,036 74,097 Premises and equipment, net 84,842 83,733 87,079 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net 4,100 8,395 6,358 Goodwill 93,483 93,483 93,483 Intangible assets, net 10,984 11,813 15,806 All other assets 335,602 348,805 330,861 Total assets $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,430,322 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,530,506 $ 1,610,650 $ 1,820,490 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Interest-bearing demand accounts 534,540 440,845 212,357 Savings and money market accounts 2,446,632 2,476,097 2,759,969 NOW accounts 56,819 35,686 50,224 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,805,606 1,776,569 922,022 Total deposits 6,374,103 6,339,847 5,765,062 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,693 25,868 36,721 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 389,468 330,000 643,885 Other borrowings 75,313 75,180 80,235 Other liabilities 138,950 142,261 129,883 Total liabilities 7,002,527 6,913,156 6,655,786 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 462,680 462,507 460,720 Retained earnings 457,522 433,508 357,797 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (43,007 ) (52,298 ) (43,983 ) Total stockholders' equity 877,197 843,719 774,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,430,322

Share Data: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the year ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 24,953,764 24,942,389 24,907,643 24,938,359 23,245,598 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,472,017 25,357,807 25,525,026 25,387,196 23,838,471 Period end common shares outstanding 24,960,639 24,942,645 24,920,984 24,960,639 24,920,984 Book value per common share $ 35.14 $ 33.83 $ 31.08 $ 35.14 $ 31.08 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 30.96 $ 29.60 $ 26.69 $ 30.96 $ 26.69

Consolidated Capital Ratios as of: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.13 % 10.88 % 10.42 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.09 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2) 9.90 % 9.59 % 9.03 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.52 % 10.37 % 9.71 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 % 10.79 % 9.94 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 % 10.79 % 9.94 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.25 % 12.93 % 11.99 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.

Summary of Net Interest Margin: For the quarter ended

December 31, 2023 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2023 For the quarter ended

December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,280,362 102,151 6.51 % 6,180,684 99,565 6.44 % 5,811,271 79,275 5.46 % Investment securities 538,348 4,415 3.28 % 545,257 4,226 3.10 % 573,592 3,933 2.74 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 247,978 3,408 5.50 % 221,559 2,984 5.39 % 204,964 1,957 3.82 % Total earning assets 7,066,688 109,974 6.22 % 6,947,500 106,775 6.15 % 6,589,827 85,165 5.17 % Other assets 563,368 557,988 553,870 Total assets $ 7,630,056 $ 7,505,488 $ 7,143,697 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 510,982 $ 4,403 3.45 % $ 466,837 $ 3,813 3.27 % $ 213,491 $ 927 1.74 % Savings deposits 457,679 1,060 0.93 % 439,172 680 0.62 % 492,837 348 0.28 % Money market deposits 2,063,383 9,362 1.82 % 2,026,028 7,997 1.58 % 2,412,289 3,126 0.52 % Certificates of deposits 1,825,325 20,726 4.54 % 1,748,515 18,406 4.21 % 647,819 1,733 1.07 % Total deposits 4,857,369 35,551 2.93 % 4,680,552 30,896 2.64 % 3,766,436 6,134 0.65 % Repurchase agreements 23,457 62 1.06 % 26,549 65 0.98 % 38,795 45 0.46 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,880,826 35,613 2.92 % 4,707,101 30,961 2.63 % 3,805,231 6,179 0.65 % FHLB borrowings 74,146 1,045 5.64 % 84,332 1,139 5.40 % 471,880 4,477 3.80 % Other long-term borrowings 75,249 1,247 6.62 % 78,680 1,265 6.44 % 80,162 1,233 6.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,030,221 37,905 3.01 % 4,870,113 33,365 2.74 % 4,357,273 11,889 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,597,672 1,654,090 1,923,401 Other liabilities 143,416 142,027 100,671 Stockholders' equity 858,747 839,258 762,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,630,056 $ 7,505,488 $ 7,143,697 Net interest income $ 72,069 $ 73,410 $ 73,276 Net interest spread 3.21 % 3.41 % 4.08 % Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.45 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.52 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,178,414 385,637 6.24 % 5,216,212 247,988 4.75 % Investment securities 554,433 17,032 3.07 % 605,119 13,185 2.18 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 202,720 11,015 5.43 % 422,890 5,644 1.33 % Total earning assets 6,935,567 413,684 5.96 % 6,244,221 266,817 4.27 % Other assets 556,083 494,065 Total assets $ 7,491,650 $ 6,738,286 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 385,424 $ 11,574 3.00 % $ 214,516 $ 1,775 0.83 % Savings deposits 453,654 2,676 0.59 % 496,131 799 0.16 % Money market deposits 2,122,410 28,301 1.33 % 2,528,308 6,770 0.27 % Certificates of deposits 1,512,638 58,804 3.89 % 536,325 3,810 0.71 % Total deposits 4,474,126 101,355 2.27 % 3,775,280 13,154 0.35 % Repurchase agreements 28,316 225 0.80 % 54,335 119 0.22 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,502,442 101,580 2.26 % 3,829,615 13,273 0.35 % FHLB borrowings 269,613 13,621 5.05 % 215,166 6,221 2.89 % Other long-term borrowings 78,654 5,052 6.42 % 82,111 5,691 6.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,850,709 120,253 2.48 % 4,126,892 25,185 0.61 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,678,240 1,835,578 Other liabilities 134,599 83,292 Stockholders' equity 828,102 692,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,491,650 $ 6,738,286 Net interest income $ 293,431 $ 241,632 Net interest spread 3.48 % 3.66 % Net interest margin 4.23 % 3.87 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.29 % 3.95 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Deposits: ($ in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023

vs

September 30,

2023

% change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023

vs

December 31,

2022

% change Consumer Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 360,168 $ 366,366 (1.69 )% $ 416,709 (13.57 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 36,162 33,340 8.46 % 25,940 39.41 % Savings deposits 343,291 356,890 (3.81 )% 418,101 (17.89 )% Money market deposits 1,196,645 1,149,365 4.11 % 1,375,671 (13.01 )% Certificates of deposits 1,437,537 1,366,255 5.22 % 662,831 116.88 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 3,013,635 2,905,850 3.71 % 2,482,543 21.39 % Total consumer deposits $ 3,373,803 $ 3,272,216 3.10 % $ 2,899,252 16.37 % Business Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 1,170,338 $ 1,244,284 (5.94 )% $ 1,403,781 (16.63 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 555,197 443,191 25.27 % 236,641 134.62 % Savings deposits 80,802 85,234 (5.20 )% 33,753 139.39 % Money market deposits 825,811 859,516 (3.92 )% 907,379 (8.99 )% Certificates of deposits 87,407 77,228 13.18 % 40,874 113.84 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 1,549,217 1,465,169 5.74 % 1,218,647 27.13 % Total business deposits $ 2,719,555 $ 2,709,453 0.37 % $ 2,622,428 3.70 % Wholesale deposits (1) $ 280,745 $ 358,178 (21.62 )% $ 243,382 15.35 % Total deposits $ 6,374,103 $ 6,339,847 0.54 % $ 5,765,062 10.56 %

(1) Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts.

Balance Sheet Ratios: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash to total assets (1) 6.00 % 5.60 % 4.10 % Loan to deposit ratio 98.3 % 97.5 % 102.6 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2) 31.2 % 32.0 % 41.6 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2) 25.1 % 25.4 % 28.7 % Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) 9.6 % 10.0 % 13.3 %

(1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions. (2) Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A. and are estimated. (3) Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts. Wholesale borrowings consist of FHLB overnight and term advances.

Loan Portfolio: ($ in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023

vs

September 30,

2023

% change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023

vs

December 31,

2022

% change Commercial and industrial $ 2,467,688 $ 2,459,358 0.3 % $ 2,310,929 6.8 % Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 812,235 767,135 5.9 % 779,546 4.2 % Owner occupied 635,365 631,352 0.6 % 636,272 (0.1 )% Construction and land 345,430 329,433 4.9 % 327,817 5.4 % Multifamily 103,066 114,535 (10.0 )% 102,068 1.0 % Total commercial real estate 1,896,096 1,842,455 2.9 % 1,845,703 2.7 % Residential real estate 1,110,610 1,059,074 4.9 % 1,003,931 10.6 % Public Finance 602,913 602,844 — % 590,284 2.1 % Consumer 36,371 37,681 (3.5 )% 42,588 (14.6 )% Other 153,418 178,110 (13.9 )% 118,397 29.6 % Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts $ 6,267,096 $ 6,179,522 1.4 % $ 5,911,832 6.0 %

Asset Quality: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the year ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4,743 $ 2,296 $ (639 ) $ 7,810 $ (320 ) Allowance for credit losses $ 80,398 $ 78,666 $ 65,917 $ 80,398 $ 65,917 Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due (1) $ 63,143 $ 40,743 $ 29,067 $ 63,143 $ 29,067 Nonperforming assets (1) $ 67,243 $ 49,138 $ 35,425 $ 67,243 $ 35,425 Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.30 % 0.15 % (0.04 )% 0.13 % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.12 % 1.28 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (1) 127.33 % 193.08 % 226.78 % 127.33 % 226.78 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (1) 1.01 % 0.66 % 0.49 % 1.01 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.85 % 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.85 % 0.48 %

(1) On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2022-02, whereby we no longer recognize or account for TDRs. The loans previously classified as accrual TDRs are no longer considered nonperforming. We have adjusted prior periods to reflect this change in accounting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the year ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Tangible common stockholders’ equity: Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 877,197 $ 843,719 $ 774,536 $ 877,197 $ 774,536 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (10,984 ) (11,813 ) (15,806 ) (10,984 ) (15,806 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 665,247 $ 772,730 $ 665,247 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,430,322 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,430,322 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (10,984 ) (11,813 ) (15,806 ) (10,984 ) (15,806 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,775,257 $ 7,651,579 $ 7,321,033 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,321,033 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets: Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.13 % 10.88 % 10.42 % 11.13 % 10.42 % Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets (1.19 )% (1.23 )% (1.33 )% (1.19 )% (1.33 )% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.09 % 9.94 % 9.09 % Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax: Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 665,247 $ 772,730 $ 665,247 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,629 ) (5,001 ) (4,295 ) (3,629 ) (4,295 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 769,101 $ 733,422 $ 660,952 $ 769,101 $ 660,952 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,775,257 $ 7,651,579 $ 7,321,033 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,321,033 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,629 ) (5,001 ) (4,295 ) (3,629 ) (4,295 ) Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 7,771,628 $ 7,646,578 $ 7,316,738 $ 7,771,628 $ 7,316,738 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.09 % 9.94 % 9.09 % Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (0.04 )% (0.06 )% (0.06 )% (0.04 )% (0.06 )% Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) 9.90 % 9.59 % 9.03 % 9.90 % 9.03 % Tangible book value per common share: Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 877,197 $ 843,719 $ 774,536 $ 877,197 $ 774,536 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 665,247 $ 772,730 $ 665,247 Total common shares outstanding 24,960,639 24,942,645 24,920,984 24,960,639 24,920,984 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 35.14 $ 33.83 $ 31.08 $ 35.14 $ 31.08 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 30.96 $ 29.60 $ 26.69 $ 30.96 $ 26.69 Net income excluding merger costs: Net income (GAAP) $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 24,570 $ 103,533 $ 59,182 Add: Merger costs Merger related expenses — — — — 18,751 Income tax effect on merger related expenses — — — — (4,083 ) Provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium — — — — 2,884 Income tax effect on provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium — — — — (521 ) Total merger costs — — — — 17,031 Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 24,570 $ 103,533 $ 76,213 Return on average total assets excluding merger costs: Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP) 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.88 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax — % — % — % — % 0.25 % ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.13 % Return on average stockholders’ equity excluding merger costs: Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP) 11.19 % 12.03 % 12.89 % 12.50 % 8.55 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax — % — % — % — % 2.46 % ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 11.19 % 12.03 % 12.89 % 12.50 % 11.01 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 58.58 % 61.02 % 60.33 % 59.81 % 72.20 % Less: Impact of merger related expenses — % — % — % — % (5.66 )% Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP) 58.58 % 61.02 % 60.33 % 59.81 % 66.54 % Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 4.08 $ 2.48 Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax — — — — 0.72 Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 4.08 $ 3.20 Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 72,069 $ 73,410 $ 73,276 $ 293,431 $ 241,632 Gross income effect of tax exempt income 1,270 1,286 1,218 5,086 5,059 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 73,339 $ 74,696 $ 74,494 $ 298,517 $ 246,691 Average earning assets $ 7,066,688 $ 6,947,500 $ 6,589,827 $ 6,935,567 $ 6,244,221 Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP) 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.52 % 4.29 % 3.95 %

(1) For all periods presented tangible stockholders’ equity is the same as tangible common stockholders’ equity.

