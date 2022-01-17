Firstwave Cloud Technology : Application for quotation of securities - FCT
01/17/2022 | 12:45am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 17, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
FCT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
691,265,824
17/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
35144733595
1.3
ASX issuer code
FCT
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
29-Nov-2021 10:08
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
FCT
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
FCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
17/1/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
For personal use only
Number of +securities to be quoted
691,265,824
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Takeover consideration under offer to acquire issued securities in Opmantek Limited. Refer Bidder Statement dated 29 November 2021.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Senior Opmantek management will be escrowed - 50% of their shares escrowed until after release of FirstWave's FY23 results (Aug 2023) and 50% until after release of the H1 FY24 results (Feb 2024). All other Opmantek shareholders will be escrowed - 50% of their shares until the release of FY22 results (Aug 2022) and 50% until after release of the H1 FY23 results (Feb 2023).
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:44:01 UTC.