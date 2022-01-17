Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited
  News
  Summary
    FCT   AU000000FCT8

FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(FCT)
Firstwave Cloud Technology : Application for quotation of securities - FCT

01/17/2022 | 12:45am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FCT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

691,265,824

17/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35144733595

1.3

ASX issuer code

FCT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Nov-2021 10:08

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

FCT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

FCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

17/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

691,265,824

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Takeover consideration under offer to acquire issued securities in Opmantek Limited. Refer Bidder Statement dated 29 November 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Senior Opmantek management will be escrowed - 50% of their shares escrowed until after release of FirstWave's FY23 results (Aug 2023) and 50% until after release of the H1 FY24 results (Feb 2024). All other Opmantek shareholders will be escrowed - 50% of their shares until the release of FY22 results (Aug 2022) and 50% until after release of the H1 FY23 results (Feb 2023).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
