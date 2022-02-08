Firstwave Cloud Technology : Q2 FY22 Shareholder Update

ersonalQ2 FY22 Shareholder Update | 9 February 2022
Today's Presenters
J O H N G R A N T
C h a i r m a n
( I n t e r i m C E O J u l y
2 0 2 1 t o J a n u a r y 2 0 2 2 )
DANNY MAHER
IAIN BA R T R A M
M a n a g i n g
C F O a n d
D i r e c t o r a n d C E O
C o m p a n y Secr etar y
Agenda
Q2
Highlights
Q2
Financial Performance
MD/CEO Update
Wrap up
Q2 Highlights
Successfully launched CyberCision platform for Service Providers
Now focused on delivery of CyberCision mobile 'front-end' in Q3
Total revenue up 2% QoQ
Annualised revenue was in line with Q1 with domestic up and international down QoQ Operating expenses down QoQ and capex for software R&D consistent with Q1 Opmantek acquisition and $14m capital raise successfully completed (post end Q2) Strong cash position of $13.34m at 31 December 2021 with cash burn down QoQ New appointments early in Q3
Q2 Financial Performance
Iain Bartram - CFO and Company Secretary
