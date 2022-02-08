Firstwave Cloud Technology : Q2 FY22 Shareholder Update

Successfully launched CyberCision platform for Service Providers

Now focused on delivery of CyberCision mobile 'front-end' in Q3

Total revenue up 2% QoQ

Annualised revenue was in line with Q1 with domestic up and international down QoQ Operating expenses down QoQ and capex for software R&D consistent with Q1 Opmantek acquisition and $14m capital raise successfully completed (post end Q2) Strong cash position of $13.34m at 31 December 2021 with cash burn down QoQ New appointments early in Q3

