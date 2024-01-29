Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited is an Australia-based technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of the Internet security software segment. The Company's cybersecurity products include CyberCision Platform, Email Security, Web Security, Firewall Security, and Advanced Detection and Response. Its network management and monitoring software include Network Management Information System (NMIS), opEvents, opReports, opHA, opCharts, opConfig and opAddress. The Company's network audit and discover product includes Open-AudIT and Open-AudIT Cloud. The Company offers solutions through industries, including Telco and Internet service providers; managed service providers; large enterprises; small/medium businesses. It operates in two geographical segments, which include Australia and internationally. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include FirstWave Technology Pty Ltd, FirstWave Global Pty Ltd, Opmantek Ltd and FirstWave Cloud Technology Inc.