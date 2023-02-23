Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTE   US3376551046

FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.

(NOTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34:54 2023-02-23 pm EST
2.880 USD   -5.88%
02/09Leading Nonprofits, Advocacy Organizations, and Trade Associations on K Street Leverage FiscalNote's Portfolio of Solutions for Policy and Political Intelligence, Issue Tracking and Monitoring, and Critical Insights to Deliver Action and Results
BU
02/07The Ai State Of The Union Experience : FiscalNote Combines Proprietary Datasets & AI With OpenAI Platform to Transform Analysis of Presidential State of the Union Addresses, Building on Its Decade-Long Track Record of AI-Driven Solutions & Expertise
BU
01/30FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FiscalNote Announces Access to Oxford Analytica Daily Brief on Bloomberg Terminal

02/23/2023 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribers to the World’s Leading Brief of Essential, Trusted, and Valued Analysis of Emerging Geopolitical Developments and Trends Can Now Access this Mission Critical Information via the Bloomberg Terminal

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief ® (“The Daily Brief”), a FiscalNote product and the standard-bearer in the delivery of expert and actionable information of geopolitical events and trends for the world’s decision-makers – can now be accessed directly from the Bloomberg Terminal - a seamlessly integrated solution delivering data, news and analytics to influential decision makers in the financial industry.

As of today, mutual subscribers of both the FiscalNote’s Daily Brief and the Bloomberg Terminal have immediate access to The Daily Brief’s forward-looking, independent, and incisive analysis from renowned external and in-house experts and can engage with content that empowers more informed, smart, and timely decisions.

Since 1984, the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief has delivered unparalleled information and intelligence which enable customers in business, government, and international organizations to navigate the ever-changing and complex landscape of politics and economics with an unmatched reputation in providing seasoned judgements and authoritative guidance about foreign policy, political and electoral events, consumer and economic trends, marketplace developments, sudden shifts in the global balance of power, and rapid technological change. As a result, The Daily Brief customers are equipped with insights that guide operations, strategies, policies, and investments while helping to mitigate risk and uncover opportunities. In the 2023 Daily Brief customer survey, over 94 percent of respondents rated the analysis as “important” to their work. Oxford Analytica was acquired by FiscalNote in 2021.

“We are very excited to bring the incredible value and quality of Oxford Analytica Daily Brief’s compelling and actionable content to the vast global network of subscribers of the Bloomberg Terminal. Geopolitical change has a direct impact on financial markets, and every analyst, trader, and investor who needs to understand emerging developments now has the opportunity to access Oxford Analytica’s highly-respected and actionable analysis at their fingertips,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Finance professionals who seek anticipatory knowledge of sensitive market-moving events before they become headlines, and want to use those insights directly with other market-moving information, are now empowered with a turnkey ability to turn Oxford Analytica’s insights into action.”

Bloomberg Terminal subscribers who are also subscribers of the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief will now be able to view and access articles from The Daily Brief and through keyword searches on the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg Terminal customers who are not yet subscribers to the Daily Brief will see headlines of Daily Brief content but will not be able to access The Daily Brief’s analysis and will be provided with information on how to immediately and easily access Daily Brief content. For more information on becoming an Oxford Analytica Daily Brief subscriber, please visit: www.oxan.to/trial.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Bloomberg Data

Bloomberg’s Data Bloomberg’s Data group is responsible for acquiring, modeling and enriching the content needed to power the Bloomberg ecosystem. The team brings industry expertise and vital transparency to clients by contextualizing information and delivering the highest quality data and insights. For more information, please contact researchsupp@bloomberg.net.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
02/09Leading Nonprofits, Advocacy Organizations, and Trade Associations on K Street Leverage..
BU
02/07The Ai State Of The Union Experience : FiscalNote Combines Proprietary Datasets & AI With ..
BU
01/30FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security..
AQ
01/27Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/27FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security..
BU
01/27Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
01/27FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. acquired Dragonfly Eye Limited for £26.5 million.
CI
01/09Fiscalnote Appoints Will Wilkinson as General Manager, Geopolitical & Market Intelligen..
BU
01/05Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 -189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 392 M 392 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,99 $
Average target price 8,63 $
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Hwang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josh W. Resnik President & Chief Operating Officer
Jon Slabaugh CFO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
Vladimir A. Eidelman Chief Scientist & Head-AI Research
Michael John Callahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.-51.66%392
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 872 191
SYNOPSYS INC.10.35%54 117
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.93%52 948
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.51%52 679
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.71%43 438