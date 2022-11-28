FiscalNote Announces Relaunch of Its Platform - Delivering New Features and Enhancements Enabling Government Affairs, Advocacy, and Risk Professionals to Optimize Policy and Stakeholder Management

Integration of Newsfeed - Featuring Award-Winning CQ News - Now Allows Customers to be Better Informed of Essential, Relevant, and Timely Policy and Regulatory Developments and Headlines Tied to Critical Issues

Major Corporations, Associations, and Non-Profits Turn to the FiscalNote Platform for Results - Including Nestlé, Susan G. Komen, 3M, AstraZeneca, Zillow, Financial Services Institute, Among Others

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the relaunch of its SaaS policy and stakeholder management platform, which empowers its global customers to mitigate policy risk, guide essential enterprise decisions, and discover opportunities to meet their business objectives in an environment of accelerated and far-reaching policymaking.

FiscalNote is the leading, one-stop shop SaaS solution allowing global and U.S. Federal, state, and local policy professionals to manage stakeholders, monitor legislative and regulatory activity, and act upon risks and opportunities stemming from emerging and existing U.S. legislation and regulations.

The improvements announced today for the new FiscalNote Platform experience include:

Full rebuild of the technology underpinning FiscalNote’s application : features a modernized, refreshed user interface to make policy data and information easier to navigate, customize, organize, and take action on.

features a modernized, refreshed user interface to make policy data and information easier to navigate, customize, organize, and take action on. Integration of a streamlined news feed: combined with alerts, a news feed will allow users to monitor policy information alongside a pipeline of relevant and timely headlines from award-winning CQ News, with plans to aggregate more than 1,500 additional sources for instant awareness of local, state, federal, and global headlines impacting organizations.

combined with alerts, a news feed will allow users to monitor policy information alongside a pipeline of relevant and timely headlines from award-winning CQ News, with plans to aggregate more than 1,500 additional sources for instant awareness of local, state, federal, and global headlines impacting organizations. Unified search experience: provides even more control over viewing policy datasets across multiple government bodies with a single click.

provides even more control over viewing policy datasets across multiple government bodies with a single click. Refreshed workspaces: improves overall usability, data retrieval, and sharing of information to drive organizational alignment - and action - around key policy initiatives.

improves overall usability, data retrieval, and sharing of information to drive organizational alignment - and action - around key policy initiatives. Improved calendar and session dates feature: offers more customization options, including the ability to view upcoming hearings alongside other actions.

offers more customization options, including the ability to view upcoming hearings alongside other actions. New infrastructure to accelerate further innovation: the rebuilt platform enables future product development to be deployed even faster and more efficiently, with additional plans to deliver expanded data sets, new features, and higher quality improvements moving forward.

“The world’s leading decision makers and government affairs professionals are facing an entirely new challenge over the coming weeks and months as they navigate a perilous, rapidly changing policy landscape with fewer resources at their fingertips,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “At FiscalNote, our mission is to ensure customers not only understand the evolving policy landscape, but have the actionable insights to mitigate risks and then leverage those risks into potential opportunities. The upgraded FiscalNote platform puts all the essential components right at our customers’ fingertips - from rapidly changing policy news coverage to an easier interface that surfaces essential information and datasets across multiple government levels instantly, as well as streamlined workspaces which enable teams to get more done with greater efficiency. We are constantly listening to our customers, acting on feedback, and have delivered a comprehensive suite of enhancements, allowing them to stay even more informed of policy developments and top headlines linked to the issues they care about in the midst of a constant news cycle.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

