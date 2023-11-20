Communiqué officiel de FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, previously announced that the Board of Directors has established a Special Committee (the "Special Committee") to evaluate any proposal it receives from the Company’s CEO and Co-founder, Tim Hwang, regarding a potential go-private transaction, as well as any other transaction proposals submitted to the Company. The Special Committee has now retained Centerview Partners LLC as its independent financial advisor.

Additionally, on November 17, 2023, Mr. Hwang filed an amendment to his Schedule 13D in which he confirmed he will condition any proposed go-private transaction on approval of the transaction by the Special Committee and a majority of the unaffiliated stockholders of the Company.

There can be no assurance that the foregoing will result in any transaction or any other strategic change or outcome, or as to the timing of any of the foregoing. The Company does not expect to comment further on this unless and until the Special Committee has reviewed and recommended and the Board has approved a specific and viable transaction, or until the Company determines further disclosure is appropriate or required by applicable securities laws.

As previously announced, the Special Committee has retained Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its independent legal advisor.

