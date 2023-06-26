Share

AUSTIN, TX - Monday, June 26, 2023 - Board.org - a part of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote") -- today announced the launch of the Employee Experience Board. The group's mission is to help enable leaders to understand and amplify employee experience ("EX") and engagement.

Founding members of the Employee Experience Board include American Family Insurance, Clorox, Freeman, Grainger, Kimberly-Clark, Lincoln Financial Group, M&T Bank, Target, Toyota, United Airlines, UnitedHealth Group, and Zurich North America.

The group offers members access to distinctive peer insights, supporting leaders and their teams to make informed strategic decisions on vendors, strategic initiatives, and more.

Employee experience is a top priority for enterprises navigating the post-pandemic challenges of a hybrid workforce facing low employee engagement and all-time highs in stress. According to a recent Gallup survey, nearly 60% of employees report they are stressed at their jobs every day, higher than peaks reached in the midst of the global pandemic in 2020, while the same survey showed that low engagement by employees costs the global economy an estimated $7.8 trillion. Leaders continue to face immense challenges in building healthy, engaged workforces - and by sharing advice and best practices through the Employee Experience Board, they can be better equipped to accelerate workforce innovation to help reverse these trends.

"I'm pleased to represent Zurich North America as a founding member of the Employee Experience Board and to help build this fantastic community of employee experience leaders," said Tracy Lampert, Head of Employee Experience and Culture at Zurich North America. "This network offers an exciting opportunity to connect in a trusted space, exchange ideas and advice, solve problems, and advance the employee experience within all of our organizations."

"We are excited to launch the Employee Experience Board as a valuable resource for enterprise leaders seeking to enhance their EX strategies," said Krystal Putnam-Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer, FiscalNote, and General Manager of Board.org. "It's clear that happy, engaged employees make healthier companies. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, we aim to empower organizations to make informed strategic decisions to cultivate a better workplace for all."

To learn more about the Employee Experience Board, visit https://board.org/ex/.

About Board.org

Board.org, a part of FiscalNote, delivers unbiased peer insights from a trusted community - led by expert advisors - that help leaders and their teams at big companies quickly make informed strategic decisions. With more than 750 corporate memberships, our communities include the DEI Board, ESG & CSR Board, Enterprise Data Strategy Board, Data Privacy Board, Talent Marketing Board, SocialMedia.org, and SocialMedia.org Health. With no vendors and no selling allowed, members get honest answers from true peers. Our strict confidentiality rules mean members get information they can't get anywhere else. Our service is fast, unlimited, and on-demand - with dedicated, full-time advisors who don't stop until members have the answers they need. Learn more at board.org.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

