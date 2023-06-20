Advanced search
    NOTE   US3376551046

FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.

(NOTE)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-06-15
3.000 USD   +5.26%
FiscalNote Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

06/20/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Company’s Stock (NYSE: NOTE) to be Included After Markets Open on Monday, June 26

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it will join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“FiscalNote has been a longtime pioneer in applying AI to the increasingly complicated political and legal landscape, building a specialized expertise that has made us the clear leader in our space,” said FiscalNote Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Tim Hwang. “After less than a year as a publicly-traded company, I am honored and delighted FiscalNote has been added to the Russell indexes, which are widely recognized as a benchmark for emerging U.S. companies. We believe our inclusion will only further increase our visibility and awareness of the value we bring to our customers and the world at large, and also help contribute to our growth and ability to advance our mission.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion (USD) in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.


All news about FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
07:05aFiscalNote Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/12Fiscalnote : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06/12Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23FiscalNote Holdings to Build Plugin for Microsoft AI-Powered Bing
MT
05/23FiscalNote Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Plugin for New AI-powered Bing
BU
05/23FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Plugin for New Ai-Powere..
CI
05/17Fiscalnote Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/11FiscalNote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/10FiscalNote Selected by Google as Launch Partner for Bard Integration; FiscalNote Shares..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 M - -
Net income 2023 -76,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 402 M 402 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 73,9%
Technical analysis trends FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Hwang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josh W. Resnik President & Chief Operating Officer
Jon Slabaugh Chief Financial & Chief Investment Officer
Mike Stubbs Chief Information Officer & SVP-Global Operations
Vladimir A. Eidelman Chief Technology Officer & Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISCALNOTE HOLDINGS, INC.-52.61%402
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.74%2 545 390
SYNOPSYS INC.38.18%67 131
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.81%64 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.45%58 910
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.17%45 696
