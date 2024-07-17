Roll Call’s Editor-in-Chief and Political Analyst Jason Dick Available to Decipher Results of AI Analysis of Both Candidate’s Statements

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced that - as part of its optimized and expanded Roll Call platform - it has analyzed years of public statements by Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump via AI-enhanced analysis.

Hundreds of hours of public remarks by Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump from Factba.se – the go-to canonical record of Presidential remarks that is now part of the enhanced Roll Call platform – were reviewed from Day One of their respective Presidencies through this week using the OpenAI moderation filter and Antrhopic’s Clause 3.5 Sonnet. As a result, these two popular large language models (LLMs) identified 20 inflammatory statements attributed to Joe Biden and 795 attributed to Donald Trump.

The full exclusive by Roll Call can be found at https://rollcall.com/2024/07/16/trump-and-biden-watching-their-language/.

Key points from today’s Roll Call article:

While AI moderators can sometimes struggle to appreciate context or tone, then-President Trump’s speeches were more than six times more likely to contain statements the models identified as inflammatory.

more likely to contain statements the models identified as inflammatory. This means President Trump's remarks were flagged every two hours, nine minutes, and nine seconds of speech.

In a parallel analysis, President Biden’s comments were flagged every 14 hours, 21 seconds of speech .

. Trump gives his keynote speech on Thursday to cap off the Republican national convention, an event that will reveal whether a “kinder, gentler” tone will prevail during the event.

Methodology Summary

This analysis pulled transcripts from Factba.se’s expansive database for President Biden from January 20, 2021, through July 14, 2024, and transcripts for President Donald Trump from January 20, 2017 to July 14, 2024. A longer time period was reviewed for Donald Trump to run a "day-in-office" comparison to measure the result for the first 1,272 days in office for each person and to compare over an identical time period beginning with Donald Trump's campaign announcement on November 15, 2022 to July 14, 2024. As only Donald Trump is an active user of social media personally, only transcripts versus social media posts were used.

Jason Dick, Roll Call’s Editor-in-Chief and Political Analyst, is available for media interviews to discuss FiscalNote’s StressLens data and results. To book an interview with Mr. Dick, or for more detailed methodology information, please use the media contact information below.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote(NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716303693/en/