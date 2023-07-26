FISERV INC SHARES DOWN NEARLY 5% AFTER Q2 RESULTS

Fiserv, Inc. specializes in the development and integration of IT solutions for the financial and insurance sectors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - on-line banking and investment support (81.4%): solutions for on-line payment, solutions for placing share orders, paying for securities, managing retirement savings plans, etc.; - financial management (18.6%): transaction and loan management solutions, data treatment, CRM, hosting solutions of online activities and outsourcing services for financial institutions (banks, leasing companies, real estate lending companies, etc.) and insurance companies. The United States account for 86% of net sales.

Sector Business Support Services