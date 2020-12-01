Log in
FISERV, INC.

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiserv : African-American Credit Union Coalition Welcomes Fiserv as Corporate Partner

12/01/2020 | 09:27am EST
African-American Credit Union Coalition Welcomes Fiserv as Corporate Partner

December 1, 2020

Fiserv will support professional development and technology accessibility initiatives for member credit unions, as well as the "I've Got Five On It" Giving Tuesday campaign

BROOKFIELD, Wis., December 1, 2020 - Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is the newest corporate partner of the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), an organization dedicated to increasing the strength of the credit union community and African-American credit unions and professionals in particular.

In addition to supporting AACUC internship and mentorship programs, Fiserv will work with the Coalition to help identify specific research, analytics or technology needs of member credit unions and work to make needed capabilities more accessible. Fiserv will also make a monetary donation and champion events and initiatives such as the " I've got Five on It "Giving Tuesday campaign.

"As a year that has galvanized support for the African-American community comes to a close, we are looking toward the future along with organizations like Fiserv," said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC president and chief executive officer. "The Fiserv corporate partnership will help our member credit unions support their people and communities during a time of national change and opportunity."

The AACUC has worked tirelessly to increase diversity and eliminate discrimination both in the credit union industry and nationally - aims that are well aligned with Forward Together,the Fiserv commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a part of this commitment, Fiserv is investing $10 million in Black -and minority-owned business through its Back2Business initiative. The corporate partnership with AACUC complements this effort.

"Fiserv works with credit unions of all sizes and charters, including many institutions focused on specific segments and underbanked communities" said Derek Everett, general manager of Credit Union Solutions at Fiserv and the executive sponsor of the partnership. "As we begin our work with AACUC, our team is looking forward to strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones with the diverse communities and professionals AACUC strives to empower."

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

Donate to the AACUC "I've Got Five on It" Matching Campaign - Click to Donate

AACUC Corporate Partners - https://www.aacuc.org/corporate-allies

About Forward Together - fisv.co/diversityandinclusion

About Back2Business - fisv.co/back2business

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Affiliation with AACUC offers a unique opportunity to influence and shape the credit union movement and its governmental affairs. The organization works to promote personal and professional growth of its members and advocates to improve economic development of surrounding communities that are often underserved. AACUC supports programs that include expanding the interest and increasing the number of minorities in the credit union movement, increasing outreach of the credit union movement in African countries and in the United States through mentoring, scholarship programs, and much more.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Media Relations:

Marcus Hardy

Manager, Communications Fiserv, Inc.

801-823-5534 marcus.hardy@fiserv.com

AACUC Contact:

Laila Lauson Media Director AACUC llauson@aacuc.org

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiserv Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
