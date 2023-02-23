Advanced search
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
113.10 USD   -0.63%
08:33aFiserv Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
07:37aFISERV INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/16Fiserv Named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 List
BU
Fiserv Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

02/23/2023 | 08:33am EST
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase 75 million shares of the company’s common stock, which is in addition to the shares remaining available under the company’s existing authorization.

Fiserv may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 788 M - -
Net income 2022 2 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71 822 M 71 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Alison Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.12.62%71 822
BLOCK, INC.16.07%43 877
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.14.72%29 984
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.16%15 445
NEXI S.P.A2.17%10 493
WEX INC.15.37%8 243