Fiserv : Goldman Sachs taps into Fiserv's clients to grow transaction banking

The move gives Goldman the chance to pitch its fledgling business of managing corporate cash to Fiserv's network of some 12,000 banking, brokerage and government clients.

"This is a significant opportunity given the size and brand of both organizations," Eduardo Vergara, Goldman's global head of transaction banking product & sales, said in an emailed statement.

Goldman launched transaction banking business in 2020 and has roughly 250 clients, including itself. The bank has $35 billion in deposits on the platform and last month expanded to Britain.

