    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Fiserv : Goldman Sachs taps into Fiserv's clients to grow transaction banking

07/26/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday it is partnering with the financial tech and payments company Fiserv Inc to expand its transaction banking and foreign exchange payments network, according to a joint press release.

The move gives Goldman the chance to pitch its fledgling business of managing corporate cash to Fiserv's network of some 12,000 banking, brokerage and government clients.

"This is a significant opportunity given the size and brand of both organizations," Eduardo Vergara, Goldman's global head of transaction banking product & sales, said in an emailed statement.

Goldman launched transaction banking business in 2020 and has roughly 250 clients, including itself. The bank has $35 billion in deposits on the platform and last month expanded to Britain.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FISERV, INC.
01:18pFISERV : Businesses Can Simplify Cross-Border Supplier Payments via New Fiserv a..
PU
01:15pFISERV : Goldman Sachs taps into Fiserv's clients to grow transaction banking
RE
07/21FISERV : Integrates E-Commerce Solutions Into Its Portfolio in Mexico
PU
07/19FISERV : Insider Sale at Fiserv (FISV) Continues Selling Trend
MT
07/19FISERV : Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
PU
07/16INSIDER TRENDS : Fiserv Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/16FISERV : Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Fiserv, Initiates $148 Pric..
MT
07/14A simple way to invest in an emerging theme
07/09FISERV : NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain and Fiserv Present $10,000 Grants to Atlant..
PU
07/08FISERV : Named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 906 M - -
Net income 2021 1 763 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74 538 M 74 538 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Denis J. O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Francis Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.-1.82%72 671
SQUARE, INC.21.30%109 261
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.39%56 749
AFTERPAY LIMITED-11.50%28 385
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.77%21 866
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.2.29%18 566