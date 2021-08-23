Log in
Fiserv : MovoCash Expands Customer Money Movement Options with Fiserv

08/23/2021
MovoCash Expands Customer Money Movement Options with Fiserv

August 23, 2021

Real-time payments, surcharge-free ATM access and debit cards will enhance MOVO on-demand mobile banking experience

BROOKFIELD, Wis., August 23, 2021- MovoCash® , a California-based fintech company, is enhancing their customers' on-demand banking experience with the addition of new money movement options enabled by Fiserv, Inc.(NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology.

MOVO is revolutionizing payments by empowering customers to deposit, pay, receive, save, send and spend money in seconds, as well as mint and convert cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars, all from their mobile phone. Via a self-contained ecosystem, MOVO delivers a comprehensive set of "digital cash" financial solutions on-demand, all in a contactless environment.

"At MOVO, it is our mission to help connect everyone with secure, convenient and affordable digital banking solutions by providing them with a fast and easy way to access their funds on demand," said Eric Solis, Founder and CEO of MOVO. "Working with Fiserv allows us to offer card, payment and network solutions under one digital roof, which translates into intuitive, convenient, secure solutions for today's mobile banking consumer."

MOVO will enable a range of money movement options with solutions from Fiserv. These include the expansive Accel® debit payments network from Fiserv, which will facilitate increased portfolio profitability and growth while enabling funds access and payments transactions for customers in a matter of seconds.

Customers will also have access to over 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs in convenient locations throughout the United States via MoneyPass® from Fiserv. This will enable MOVO to offer customers the ability to access cash at ATMs with the benefit of avoiding surcharges.

MOVO recognizes that customers increasingly prefer to interact with their primary banking service provider via digital channels, particularly via mobile devices, and understands the traditional debit card is another gateway for customers to access their cash. With this in mind, Fiserv will provide a complete suite of card products and services - card manufacturing, personalization, and fulfillment - a tangible reminder of the relationship between customer and fintech. The ability to handle large capacity production and get physical cards in consumer's hands quickly will help MOVO to secure top-of-wallet positioning.

"MOVO is shaping a reimagined and immersive financial services experience by delivering on-demand fintech solutions through the channels in which their customers prefer to interact," said Himanshu Patel, head of Card Services at Fiserv. "We look forward to kicking off our partnership with the MOVO team to support their mission of delivering the personalized financial services experience people expect from a next-generation digital banking provider."

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About MOVO

MovoCash, Inc. is a financial technology company and creator of MOVO ON-DEMAND Mobile Banking with End-to-End CONTACTLESS Payments. MOVO offers world-class digital banking, payments and blockchain solutions, customer support, security, convenience, low fees, fast transactions, and visibility into spending, in one app. To download, visit www.movo.cash/app. For additional information, please visit movo.cash.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial

technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-basedpoint-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.comand follow on social mediafor more information and the latest company news.

Disclaimer

Fiserv Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 212 M - -
Net income 2021 1 637 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76 875 M 76 875 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 76,0%
