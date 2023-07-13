OCCU will Move to DNA from Fiserv to Provide People-Driven Digital Experiences

July 13, 2023

Member-centric core platform will help growing credit union meet changing needs

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2023 - OCCU, a $3.5 billion-asset credit union serving more than 270,000 members in the Pacific Northwest, has selected Fiserv, Inc.(NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to provide a flexible technological foundation allowing OCCU to meet heightened member expectations and streamline operations.

OCCU, headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, serves a wide footprint including 67 counties across Oregon and Washington. The credit union selected DNA® from Fiserv due to its superior technology stack, relational database and extensible platform. DNA will enable enhanced digital functionality and application programming interfaces (APIs) for internal and third-party integration.

"We are committed to meeting the changing financial needs of our members," said Ron Neumann, OCCU president and CEO. "With DNA from Fiserv, we will onboard robust digital solutions to support delivering exceptional service to our members, and equip our team with member-centric technology so they can provide added value to our growing membership."

"OCCU is focused on offering a humanized digital experience that maximizes financial wellness for our members and ensures we can move with them to where they need us to be," said Brian Alfano, OCCU chief digital officer. "It was critical for us to find a partner who understood we were looking for more than just the latest technology; Fiserv is helping us enable our members' financial journeys."

DNA is a modern core account processing platform with an open architecture that makes it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps™ from the DNA AppMarket. DNA also provides a 360-degree view of accountholder relationships that enables financial institutions to deliver personalized service and more relevant offerings.

In addition to DNA from Fiserv, OCCU will leverage integrated teller capture capabilities, targeted multi-channel marketing, dynamic account statements, automated accounting functions and an end-to-end solution to streamline wire transfers.

"The right technology can have a significant impact on the member experience," said Chris Van der Stad, general manager of DNA at Fiserv. "Embodying its philosophy of people helping people, OCCU is investing in the lives of their members with this move to a customizable member-centric platform."

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring

and processing; and the Clover® cloud-basedpoint-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of

Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.comand follow on social mediafor more information and the latest company news.

About OCCU

OCCU (Oregon Community Credit Union) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3.5 billion in assets serving the Pacific Northwest. Founded in Eugene, OR, in 1956, OCCU is a credit union with an expanding network of branches and digital banking tools to provide its 270,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial services. Membership is open to anyone living or working in 28 Oregon counties or anywhere in Washington. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

