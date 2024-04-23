By Denny Jacob

Fiserv shares rose 5.9% Tuesday after higher results in its latest quarter and a raised outlook for 2024.

Shares were trading around $157.59. The stock is up about 18% for the year.

The fintech and payments company posted higher revenue and adjusted earnings per-share from a year earlier. For 2024, Fiserv raised its adjusted earnings per-share outlook in the range of $8.60 and $8.75 versus its prior guidance between $8.55 and $8.70.

