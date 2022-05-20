Fiserv : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
05/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Haggart Dylan G.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FISERV INC [FISV]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
/ See Remarks
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE, BUILDING D , FOURTH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO
CA
94129
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Haggart Dylan G.
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE, BUILDING D
FOURTH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Holdings, L.P.
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P.
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
VA Partners I, LLC
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Capital Management, L.P.
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Capital Management, LLC
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Holdings II, L.P.
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, FOURTH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC
ONE LETTERMAN DRIVE
BUILDING D, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94129
X
See Remarks
Signatures
By:/s/ Dylan G. Haggart
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., By: VALUEACT HOLDINGS GP, LLC, its General Partner, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND, L.P., By: VA PARTNERS I, LLC, its General Partner, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VA PARTNERS I, LLC, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., By: VALUEACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, its General Partner, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT HOLDINGS II, L.P., By: VALUEACT HOLDINGS GP, LLC, its General Partner, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
VALUEACT HOLDINGS GP, LLC, By: /s/ Jason B. Breeding, Authorized Signatory
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
These restricted stock units each represent a contingent right to receive one share of Fiserv, Inc. common stock. The restricted stock units vest 100% on the earlier of: (i) the first anniversary of the grant date; or (ii) immediately prior to the first annual meeting of shareholders after the grant date.
(2)
The ValueAct entities referred to in this footnote 2 are collectively referred to herein as "ValueAct Capital." Under an agreement with ValueAct Capital, Dylan G. Haggart is deemed to hold the shares for the benefit of the limited partners of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. and indirectly for (i) VA Partners I, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P., (ii) ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. as the manager of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P., (iii) ValueAct Capital Management, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., (iv) ValueAct Holdings, L.P. as the majority owner of the membership interests of VA Partners I, LLC, (v) ValueAct Holdings II, L.P. as the sole owner of the membership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, LLC and as the majority owner of the limited partnership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., and (vi) ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Holdings, L.P. and ValueAct Holdings II, L.P.
(3)
Each reporting person listed herein disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that such person is the beneficial owner of the securities for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or for any other purpose.
(4)
The securities reported herein are directly beneficially owned by ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. and may be deemed to be indirectly beneficially owned by (i) VA Partners I, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. , (ii) ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. as the manager of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. , (iii) ValueAct Capital Management, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., (iv) ValueAct Holdings, L.P. as the majority owner of the membership interests of VA Partners I, LLC, (v) ValueAct Holdings II, L.P. as the sole owner of the membership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, LLC and as the majority owner of the limited partnership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., and (vi) ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Holdings, L.P. and ValueAct Holdings II, L.P.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.