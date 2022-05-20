Fiserv : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) These restricted stock units each represent a contingent right to receive one share of Fiserv, Inc. common stock. The restricted stock units vest 100% on the earlier of: (i) the first anniversary of the grant date; or (ii) immediately prior to the first annual meeting of shareholders after the grant date.

(2) The ValueAct entities referred to in this footnote 2 are collectively referred to herein as "ValueAct Capital." Under an agreement with ValueAct Capital, Dylan G. Haggart is deemed to hold the shares for the benefit of the limited partners of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. and indirectly for (i) VA Partners I, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P., (ii) ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. as the manager of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P., (iii) ValueAct Capital Management, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., (iv) ValueAct Holdings, L.P. as the majority owner of the membership interests of VA Partners I, LLC, (v) ValueAct Holdings II, L.P. as the sole owner of the membership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, LLC and as the majority owner of the limited partnership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., and (vi) ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC as General Partner of ValueAct Holdings, L.P. and ValueAct Holdings II, L.P.

