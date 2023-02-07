Advanced search
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:23:52 2023-02-07 pm EST
114.09 USD   +7.22%
02:02pFiserv Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pFiserv Shares Up 7.6% on Higher 4Q Results, FY23 Outlook
DJ
01:00pSector Update: Financial Stocks Mostly Higher in Midday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiserv Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is currently at $113.28, up $6.88 or 6.47%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 9, 2021, when it closed at $115.01

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 11.22%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 6.19% month-to-date

--Up 12.08% year-to-date

--Down 10.49% from its all-time closing high of $126.55 on April 26, 2021

--Up 13.8% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2022), when it closed at $99.54

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 28.17% from its 52-week closing low of $88.38 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $115.00; highest intraday level since Sept. 10, 2021, when it hit $115.68

--Up 8.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.03%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 1:43:51 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1401ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FISERV, INC. 6.79% 113.95 Delayed Quote.5.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.95% 12598.57 Real-time Quote.13.94%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.79% 11994.47 Real-time Quote.13.58%
Analyst Recommendations on FISERV, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 787 M - -
Net income 2022 2 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67 567 M 67 567 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart FISERV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 106,40 $
Average target price 119,28 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Alison Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.5.47%67 567
BLOCK, INC.31.37%49 658
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.11.93%30 060
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.79%15 543
NEXI S.P.A13.49%11 770
WEX INC.15.13%7 994