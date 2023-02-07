Fiserv Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is currently at $113.28, up $6.88 or 6.47%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 9, 2021, when it closed at $115.01

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 11.22%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 6.19% month-to-date

--Up 12.08% year-to-date

--Down 10.49% from its all-time closing high of $126.55 on April 26, 2021

--Up 13.8% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2022), when it closed at $99.54

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 28.17% from its 52-week closing low of $88.38 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $115.00; highest intraday level since Sept. 10, 2021, when it hit $115.68

--Up 8.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.03%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 1:43:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1401ET