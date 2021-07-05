Log in
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Fiserv : Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos

07/05/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Partnership signed in April 2021 has first transaction carried out today in city of Samambaia (DF)

Caixa Econômica Federal (“CAIXA”) and Fiserv, Inc (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today completed the first payment transaction for a merchant as part of the companies’ recently signed merchant acquiring services agreement. The transaction was completed via the Caixa-branded point-of-sale terminal, “Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos.”

The first transaction took place this morning, at Panificadora Santiago, a bakery in the city of Samambaia (DF), with representatives of CAIXA and Fiserv attending to recognize the small and medium businesses that will benefit from the new payment acceptance capabilities and celebrate another step in the construction of the CAIXA and Fiserv partnership.

Beginning in August of this year, the CAIXA card machines will be available through the entire CAIXA network, the largest financial products distribution platform in Brazil. Present in 99% of municipalities in the country, the network includes 4,160 branches and service points, 8,848 exclusive banking correspondents, 13,142 lottery units and 27,940 self-service machines.

The CAIXA and Fiserv agreement, signed until 2040, will enable card transactions through POS terminals (machines), in addition to a complete online payment gateway solution. The platform also brings an unprecedented technology: the ability for a merchant to accept proximity payments via their own mobile device.

“It is encouraging to be able to combine our global expertise in payment methods with Caixa's local reach to offer a solution capable of supporting the development of so many businesses and making life easier for so many Brazilians,” says Edson Nassar, head of Fiserv in Brazil.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2021
