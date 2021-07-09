Log in
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Fiserv : NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain and Fiserv Present $10,000 Grants to Atlanta-Based Minority-Owned Small Businesses

07/09/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain and Fiserv Present $10,000 Grants to Atlanta-BasedMinority-Owned Small Businesses

July 9, 2021

Grants presented at Atlanta Motor Speedway as part of Fiserv Back2Business program

Atlanta, July 9, 2021 - Today, nine local businesses each received a $10,000 grant as part of the Fiserv Back2Businessprogram designed to support small, minority-owned businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were presented by Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 Clover® Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, and Fiserv executives during an event at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Quaker State 400.

Representing a $50 million commitment by Fiserv, Back2Business is a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen businesses through financial support, business expertise, leading technology solutions such as the popular Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, strategic partnerships, and community engagement.

"Fiserv has been part of the Atlanta community for more than two decades, and we are proud to provide critical funds and resources to these deserving small businesses right here in our backyard," said Leslie Pearce, senior vice president of SMB Inside Sales at Fiserv.

Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology with a flagship office in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a sponsor of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet driven by Chastain. An advocate for small business, Chastain himself is an eighth-generation farmer who still works the land in Florida.

"It was really special for me to be a part of the grant ceremony today, having seen first-hand the time and effort that goes into running a small, family business," said Chastain. "The grants and support given out today can be lifechanging and I'm proud to represent Clover as they continue to help small business owners bounce back from what was a very stressful year. I wish them all the best as they continue to grow and thrive."

Also in attendance at the event were leaders from Chip Ganassi Racing, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a Fiserv community partner focused on helping Black entrepreneurs overcome the unique barriers they face when building a business.

"The Fiserv Back2Business program is an example of collaborative effort that can bring transformational change to entire communities," said Brittany Saadiq, Director of Development, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. "This program strengthens participating businesses from the ground up and enables them to emerge from the pandemic better prepared to be successful."

Recipients of today's grants, Clover technology and consulting services included:

Dope Puzzle Pieces - Founder Kristina Hale uses artfully designed puzzles to connect the world to underrepresented artists

CEG Bakery - Katha and Glynnis Waters are combining their Southern heritage and love of French pastries to bring delicious treats to their community

Redclay-HillLLC - Redclay-Hill's creative consultants connect leaders to creators in order to deliver messages, experiences, and exposure to audiences

Chef Dejoie - Chef Dejoine and his team are catering delicious meals for events all across Atlanta

Avocado Vegan Café - Godfrey Lewis is using quality ingredients and Caribbean influence to bust the myth that vegan cuisine is limited

Thompson Brothers BBQ - The Thompson brothers are living their family's dream and serving delicious, Oklahoma inspired BBQ

100 Black Men - 100 Black Men of America delivers unique programs and mentors underserved youth, improving communities across the country

Subsume - Dedren Snead and the Subsume team use community collaborative storytelling to bring cultural creativity to the sci-fi and fantasy realms

Marauder Robotics - Dr. Dennis Yancy and his team are developing marine technology that enables us all to be better

ocean stewards

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-basedpoint-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit Fiserv.comand follow on social mediaand the latest company news.

Media Relations:

Chuck Meyers

Director, Communications Fiserv chuck.meyers@fiserv.com

Davis Shaefer

Manager, Communications Chip Ganassi Racing 202-421-5505dshaefer@ganassi.com

Disclaimer

Fiserv Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
