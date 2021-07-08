Log in
FISERV, INC.

Fiserv : to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 27, 2021

07/08/2021
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on July 27. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 883 M - -
Net income 2021 1 755 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72 771 M 72 771 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Denis J. O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Francis Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.-4.15%72 671
SQUARE, INC.12.41%109 261
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.87%56 749
AFTERPAY LIMITED1.70%28 385
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.92%21 866
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-1.44%18 566