FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
92.78 USD   -0.91%
05:20pFiserv to Present at MoffettNathanson's Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit
BU
05/05Consumers Prefer Cards to Pay, Choices Differ by Age, Shows Fiserv Research
BU
05/04Fiserv Named 2022 Omnichannel Provider of the Year by The Strawhecker Group
BU
Fiserv to Present at MoffettNathanson's Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit

05/10/2022 | 05:20pm EDT

05/10/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at MoffettNathanson’s Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 527 M - -
Net income 2022 2 518 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 522 M 60 522 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Technical analysis trends FISERV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 93,63 $
Average target price 127,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Denis J. O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.-9.79%60 522
BLOCK, INC.-48.08%48 681
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.43%33 329
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.23%16 753
NEXI S.P.A-33.95%12 750
WEX INC.7.99%6 821