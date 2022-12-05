Advanced search
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
105.46 USD   +0.41%
11/21Fiserv Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Judge Albright Orders Third-Party IPR Petitioner Unified Patents To Produce Member Lists And Communications With Members
AQ
11/16Fiserv, First West Credit Union Expand Collaboration to Offer Clover to Small Businesses in Canada
MT
Fiserv to Present at UBS Global TMT Conference

12/05/2022 | 08:35am EST
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Bob Hau, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 7, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 755 M - -
Net income 2022 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66 970 M 66 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 79,4%
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Alison Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.1.61%66 970
BLOCK, INC.-57.79%40 776
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.75%27 873
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.51%14 278
NEXI S.P.A-39.40%11 657
WISE PLC-13.06%8 256