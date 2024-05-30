Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

Baird Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference 7:55 a.m. ET on June 4



Mizuho Technology Conference 9:15 a.m. ET on June 12



Live webcasts and archived replays will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for nine of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FI-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530170819/en/