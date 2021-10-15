Fiserv to Provide Acquiring Services for New Citi Payments Gateway in Brazil

October 15, 2021

Fiserv will enable Citi e-commerce clients to accept card payments through the bank's new global payments gateway

BROOKFIELD, Wis., October 15, 2021 - Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, announced today an agreement with Citi to offer acquiring services in Brazil through the bank's global payments gateway, Spring by Citi. With this relationship, the bank, which already offered payment and collection services in the country, now has a more complete portfolio focused on e-commerce.

"We are celebrating a strategic partnership, offering state-of-the-art technology to Citi clients, both Brazilian and multinational. Fiserv has a diversity of clients and business models that generated credibility and trust for this partnership," said Jorge Valdivia, senior vice president of Product Management Acceptance for Fiserv in Latin America.

"Spring by Citi was developed to offer our e-commerce clients a reliable, complete and secure global payment solution. For that reason, it is very important for the operation to have a partner like Fiserv for acquiring," said Fernando Granziera, head of Treasury & Trade solutions at Citi.

Other Fiserv Partnerships

In Brazil, Fiserv has white-label acquiring partnerships with Sipag, Sicred and Afinz, as well as an exclusive 20-year contract with Caixa Cartões, a subsidiary of CAIXA, to offer acquring solutions and a Caixa-brandedpoint-of-sale terminal, "maquininhas Caixa Pagamentos."

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more about Fiserv in Brazil at fiserv.com/pt-br.html and follow us on Linkedin for more information and the latest company news.

Additional Resource

Processamento de adquirência Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-basedpoint-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.comand follow us on social mediafor more information and the latest company news.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

