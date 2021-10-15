Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fiserv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiserv : to Provide Acquiring Services for New Citi Payments Gateway in Brazil

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiserv to Provide Acquiring Services for New Citi Payments Gateway in Brazil

October 15, 2021

Fiserv will enable Citi e-commerce clients to accept card payments through the bank's new global payments gateway

BROOKFIELD, Wis., October 15, 2021 - Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, announced today an agreement with Citi to offer acquiring services in Brazil through the bank's global payments gateway, Spring by Citi. With this relationship, the bank, which already offered payment and collection services in the country, now has a more complete portfolio focused on e-commerce.

"We are celebrating a strategic partnership, offering state-of-the-art technology to Citi clients, both Brazilian and multinational. Fiserv has a diversity of clients and business models that generated credibility and trust for this partnership," said Jorge Valdivia, senior vice president of Product Management Acceptance for Fiserv in Latin America.

"Spring by Citi was developed to offer our e-commerce clients a reliable, complete and secure global payment solution. For that reason, it is very important for the operation to have a partner like Fiserv for acquiring," said Fernando Granziera, head of Treasury & Trade solutions at Citi.

Other Fiserv Partnerships

In Brazil, Fiserv has white-label acquiring partnerships with Sipag, Sicred and Afinz, as well as an exclusive 20-year contract with Caixa Cartões, a subsidiary of CAIXA, to offer acquring solutions and a Caixa-brandedpoint-of-sale terminal, "maquininhas Caixa Pagamentos."

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more about Fiserv in Brazil at fiserv.com/pt-br.html and follow us on Linkedin for more information and the latest company news.

Additional Resource

Processamento de adquirência Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-basedpoint-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.comand follow us on social mediafor more information and the latest company news.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com |

Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

# # #

For more information, contact:

Media relations:

Juliana Ruffato

External Communications & PR

Fiserv, Inc.

+55 11 99865-4419juliana.ruffato@fiserv.com

Raphael Ferrari

Account Manager Imagem Corporativa +55 11 97680-2324raphael.ferrari@iccom.com.br

Disclaimer

Fiserv Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FISERV, INC.
11:22aFISERV : to Provide Acquiring Services for New Citi Payments Gateway in Brazil
PU
10/14Citigroup, Bank of America Card Metrics Further Indicate Easing Volume Growth, But Payp..
MT
10/14Financial Stocks Climb After Positive Economic Signs Attracts Investors
MT
10/14Financial Stocks Climbing Thursday, Overcoming Post-Earnings Weakness for Selected Big ..
MT
10/14FISERV : to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on October 27, 2021
BU
10/14SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Digital Payment Solutions to Launch on Fiserv's Point-of-Sale Platfo..
MT
10/14FISERV : Financial Institutions Can Grow Small Business Relationships with Fintech-Powered..
BU
10/14Synchrony and Fiserv Expand Strategic Partnership with Payment Options for Merchants an..
CI
10/13FISERV : FutureFuel.io Team Up to Provide Student Loan Management Platform
MT
10/12FUTUREFUEL.IO : Reaches New Student Debt Borrowers with Fiserv Partnership
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISERV, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 153 M - -
Net income 2021 1 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71 372 M 71 372 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart FISERV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 107,78 $
Average target price 140,57 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Denis J. O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.-8.36%71 372
SQUARE, INC.13.68%114 253
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-28.06%45 522
AFTERPAY LIMITED2.27%25 976
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.64%21 560
NEXI S.P.A3.18%20 312