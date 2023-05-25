Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fiserv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FISV   US3377381088

FISERV, INC.

(FISV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:03 2023-05-25 am EDT
114.51 USD   -1.68%
09:26aFiserv to Transfer Listing to New York Stock Exchange
BU
05/24Fiserv Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Transcript : Fiserv, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-24-2023 10:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiserv to Transfer Listing to New York Stock Exchange

05/25/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Ticker Signals Company’s Commitment to Leading Fintech Innovation

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ). The Company expects to begin trading on the NYSE June 7, 2023, under a new ticker “FI.” The stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete.

“As an original fintech, the Fiserv legacy of leadership is one of growth, innovation and operational excellence, with a relentless commitment to enabling our clients’ success,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We are proud to partner with the NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange, whose long tradition of listing industry-leading companies aligns well with our strategy to serve financial institutions and businesses of all sizes around the world. We are grateful for the partnership and support that the NASDAQ has provided to us over our many years with them.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Fiserv to the community of innovators, icons and disruptors that is the New York Stock Exchange,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “An established leader and trailblazer in fintech and payments, Fiserv will join many of its peers and clients as a member of our community, which sets the pace in advancing tech-driven innovation across the globe. We look forward to welcoming Fiserv to 11 Wall Street to ring in its next chapter.”

The new Fiserv ticker “FI” signals the company’s commitment to leading fintech innovation. Fiserv has been recognized by Fast Company as a World’s Most Innovative Company and one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune®. In celebration of the transfer, Fiserv will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET on June 7, 2023, which will be broadcast on https://www.nyse.com/bell.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FISERV, INC.
09:26aFiserv to Transfer Listing to New York Stock Exchange
BU
05/24Fiserv Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
05/24Transcript : Fiserv, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global T..
CI
05/19Fiserv Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Transcript : Fiserv, Inc. Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech ..
CI
05/18Transcript : Fiserv, Inc. Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Techno..
CI
05/17FISERV, INC. : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
05/15Fiserv to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/03Insider Sell: Fiserv
MT
05/01Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report Underscores Company's Commitment to Makin..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISERV, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 943 M - -
Net income 2023 2 949 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 71 898 M 71 898 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart FISERV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 116,47 $
Average target price 133,37 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Bisignano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer
Guy Chiarello Chief Operating Officer
Adam L. Rosman Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Harry F. DiSimone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISERV, INC.17.02%71 898
BLOCK, INC.-1.56%37 419
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.33%25 931
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.56%17 163
EDENRED SE19.77%16 331
NEXI S.P.A1.41%10 538
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer