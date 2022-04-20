Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Fiserv Core Platform Enhancements Tackle Key Client Challenges

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
From planning and design to ongoing evaluation and feedback, Fiserv clients provide invaluable direction on new core experience

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling enhanced customer servicing, training, deployment flexibility and staffing with the launch of a new user experience for the Premier core platform.

Over 50 clients have been involved with the design and development process since the start of the project through both panels and advisory councils, providing direct feedback via testing and monthly meetings. “Our entire team had the opportunity to work extensively with the product team to test the new experience,” said Crystal Wichita, COO at Cornhusker Bank. “We had people from retail, loans, operations and IT participating in the process.”

A new navigation experience improves the speed at which clients can service their customers due to enhanced search functionality and the addition of bookmarks for key accounts. “With Premier, we are able to get to the information we need faster and with fewer clicks,” said Abby Sedlak, Loan Operations Quality Specialist Supervisor at TBK Bank. “The search feature will improve the customer experience due to not having to view multiple screens to get to the necessary information.”

The new Premier redesign will reduce the amount of time required to train new employees. “Bank staff will be able to help our customers faster and with fewer errors,” said Wichita. ”When a new employee starts, we always provide hands-on training within the core system. The Premier redesign is now more intuitive, which speeds training time, reduces the need for clicks and ultimately saves time. It matches our mantra - work smarter, not harder.”

The new Premier experience includes technologies that allow for continuous enhancements and the release of new and upgraded features on a regular basis. The new interface is built on React, a JavaScript library, and uses REST services that provide greater agility and flexibility. Updates can be deployed quickly and seamlessly. The underlying technology leverages an open platform that provides the ability to package and run applications in loosely isolated environments called containers and enables the separation of applications from infrastructure. A second platform orchestrates the deploying and scaling of these containers, which improves overall stability and allows for application self-healing.

Because Premier is designed with modern components used by major consumer websites, it will take less time for new employees to acclimate to their digital work environment. “The search functionality of the new Premier experience is intuitive for users,” said Chris Ritchey, Business Application Specialist at Kearny Bank. “It's a similar experience to using Amazon or Target.”

“The look and feel of the new experience are very familiar, as if we have used it before,” Sedlak added. “It’s a perk when you are trying to attract new employees if you can show them a system that is modern and sleek and works on a range of devices.”

“The way our clients operate is constantly evolving and we wanted the technology we provide them to reflect those changes,” said Jim Cross, senior vice president and general manager of Bank Solutions at Fiserv. “The new Premier navigational experience will soon enable more than 1,000 financial institutions and over 145,000 bank employees to serve their customers in a faster, more intuitive way.”

About Cornhusker Bank

Cornhusker Bank is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska and has been a member of the community for more than 100 years. The bank has assets of $867.5 million and 6 branches throughout Nebraska. For more information about Cornhusker Bank, please visit https://www.cornhuskerbank.com.

About TBK Bank

TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The bank has assets of $6 billion and offers consumer and commercial banking products from 62 branches throughout Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Iowa, Illinois and Texas. https://www.tbkbank.com

About Kearny Bank

Founded in 1884 as a New Jersey building & loan association, Kearny Bank now serves communities throughout New Jersey, Brooklyn, New York and Staten Island, New York. The bank is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey and has assets of over $7.2 billion. For more information about Kearny Bank, please visit https://www.kearnybank.com/.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2022
