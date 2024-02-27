Dozens of Fiserv Financial Institution Clients Now Leveraging ZEscrow Solution

WESTWOOD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZSuite Technologies, a leader in fintech, proudly announces that its pre-integrated capabilities are now available via AppMarket from Fiserv, a collaborative online marketplace where Fiserv financial institution clients can access a curated set of fintech solutions that can help them reach new customers, operate more efficiently and compete more effectively.

ZEscrow offers digital escrow and subaccounting capabilities that help banks attract and retain commercial customers.

With access to ZSuite via AppMarket, financial institutions using the Premier® account processing platform from Fiserv now have easier access and faster deployment options to support their commercial banking strategy.

ZSuite's flagship product, ZEscrow, offers digital escrow and subaccounting capabilities that help banks attract and retain valuable commercial customers. The platform not only drives deposit growth but also enhances internal efficiency for banks. Its strategic capabilities position financial institutions as leaders in meeting the unique needs of businesses and provide a tool to manage liquidity in the changing economic environment.

"By leveraging the Banking Hub workspace and Fiserv Open APIs on our developer portal to build integration with our Premier platform, ZSuite has enabled financial institutions to deploy ZEscrow in a matter of months – accelerating their growth strategies," says Niranjan Ramaswamy, vice president of Open Finance and Banking Hub at Fiserv. "ZEscrow is an example of the compelling pre-integrated fintech offerings that enable financial institutions to bring new capabilities to their customers quickly and efficiently through AppMarket."

The successful implementation of ZEscrow with 24 Fiserv Premier financial institution clients, and growing, underscores the strong interest in the platform's capabilities within the financial industry. Availability as a pre-integrated fintech solution on AppMarket represents ZSuite Tech's commitment to driving digital transformation in commercial banking.

About ZSuite Tech:

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that equips banks with digital escrow and subaccounts to attract clients in specific commercial verticals. Banks partner with ZSuite to gain low-cost core deposits, operate more efficiently, and expand their commercial portfolios.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

