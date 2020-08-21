Log in
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

08/21/2020

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that all resolutions put to the company's annual shareholders' meeting held today were passed. The seven resolutions were:

Resolution 1: To re-elect Pip Greenwood as a Director.

Resolution 2: To re-elect Geraldine McBride as a Director.

Resolution 3: To authorise the Directors to fix the fees and expenses of the company's auditor.

Resolution 4: That the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors be increased by NZ$405,000 from NZ$1,050,000 to NZ$1,455,000 (plus GST as appropriate).

Resolution 5: To approve the issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.

Resolution 6: To approve the issue of options to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.

Resolution 7: To approve the 2019 Performance Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and the 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The details of the total number of votes cast in person or by proxy on the polls were as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

Total Votes Cast

Abstain

Resolution 1: Re-election of Pip Greenwood

402,504,990

99.76

955,372

404,362,554

902,192

Resolution 2: Re-election of Geraldine McBride

403,086,593

99.94

239,507

404,362,554

1,036,454

Resolution 3: Authorise Directors to fix fees and expenses of auditor

399,755,938

99.12

3,562,147

404,362,554

1,044,469

Resolution 4: To increase the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors

292,256,515

72.74

109,553,169

403,025,719

1,216,035

Resolution 5: Issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon

363,413,701

90.13

39,776,318

404,362,554

1,172,535

Resolution 6: Issue of options to Lewis Gradon

363,712,724

90.19

39,568,515

404,362,554

1,081,315

Resolution 7: Approve 2019 Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan

397,115,687

98.49

6,087,732

404,362,554

1,159,135


Authorised by Marcus Driller, VP Corporate & Company Secretary
Contact: Marcus Driller, VP - Corporate and Company Secretary on +64 9 574 0110. For more information about the company visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 04:52:03 UTC
