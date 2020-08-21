Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that all resolutions put to the company's annual shareholders' meeting held today were passed. The seven resolutions were:

Resolution 1: To re-elect Pip Greenwood as a Director.

Resolution 2: To re-elect Geraldine McBride as a Director.

Resolution 3: To authorise the Directors to fix the fees and expenses of the company's auditor.

Resolution 4: That the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors be increased by NZ$405,000 from NZ$1,050,000 to NZ$1,455,000 (plus GST as appropriate).

Resolution 5: To approve the issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.

Resolution 6: To approve the issue of options to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.

Resolution 7: To approve the 2019 Performance Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and the 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The details of the total number of votes cast in person or by proxy on the polls were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against Total Votes Cast Abstain Resolution 1: Re-election of Pip Greenwood 402,504,990 99.76 955,372 404,362,554 902,192 Resolution 2: Re-election of Geraldine McBride 403,086,593 99.94 239,507 404,362,554 1,036,454 Resolution 3: Authorise Directors to fix fees and expenses of auditor 399,755,938 99.12 3,562,147 404,362,554 1,044,469 Resolution 4: To increase the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors 292,256,515 72.74 109,553,169 403,025,719 1,216,035 Resolution 5: Issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon 363,413,701 90.13 39,776,318 404,362,554 1,172,535 Resolution 6: Issue of options to Lewis Gradon 363,712,724 90.19 39,568,515 404,362,554 1,081,315 Resolution 7: Approve 2019 Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan 397,115,687 98.49 6,087,732 404,362,554 1,159,135



Authorised by Marcus Driller, VP Corporate & Company Secretary

Contact: Marcus Driller, VP - Corporate and Company Secretary on +64 9 574 0110. For more information about the company visit our website www.fphcare.com.