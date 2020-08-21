Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that all resolutions put to the company's annual shareholders' meeting held today were passed. The seven resolutions were:
Resolution 1: To re-elect Pip Greenwood as a Director.
Resolution 2: To re-elect Geraldine McBride as a Director.
Resolution 3: To authorise the Directors to fix the fees and expenses of the company's auditor.
Resolution 4: That the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors be increased by NZ$405,000 from NZ$1,050,000 to NZ$1,455,000 (plus GST as appropriate).
Resolution 5: To approve the issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.
Resolution 6: To approve the issue of options to Lewis Gradon as set out in the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.
Resolution 7: To approve the 2019 Performance Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and the 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan.
All resolutions were decided by poll. The details of the total number of votes cast in person or by proxy on the polls were as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes Against
Total Votes Cast
Abstain
Resolution 1: Re-election of Pip Greenwood
402,504,990
99.76
955,372
404,362,554
902,192
Resolution 2: Re-election of Geraldine McBride
403,086,593
99.94
239,507
404,362,554
1,036,454
Resolution 3: Authorise Directors to fix fees and expenses of auditor
399,755,938
99.12
3,562,147
404,362,554
1,044,469
Resolution 4: To increase the maximum aggregate annual remuneration payable to non-executive Directors
292,256,515
72.74
109,553,169
403,025,719
1,216,035
Resolution 5: Issue of share rights to Lewis Gradon
363,413,701
90.13
39,776,318
404,362,554
1,172,535
Resolution 6: Issue of options to Lewis Gradon
363,712,724
90.19
39,568,515
404,362,554
1,081,315
Resolution 7: Approve 2019 Share Rights Plan Rules - North American Plan and 2019 Share Option Plan Rules - North American Plan
397,115,687
98.49
6,087,732
404,362,554
1,159,135
Authorised by Marcus Driller, VP Corporate & Company Secretary
Contact: Marcus Driller, VP - Corporate and Company Secretary on +64 9 574 0110. For more information about the company visit our website www.fphcare.com.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 04:52:03 UTC
0
All news about FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED