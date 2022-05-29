Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-26
19.50 NZD   -0.26%
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board
PU
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Announces New Future Director Appointment
PU
05/27UBS Adjusts Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's Price Target to NZ$18.4 From NZ$21.9, Keeps at Sell
MT
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Announces New Future Director Appointment

05/29/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited announced today that it has selected Tracey Barron to participate in the Future Directors programme, with effect from 1 June 2022.
Ms Barron has more than 25 years of experience across a broad range of health-related roles. This includes working for the Southern Cross Group in a range of capacities, including most recently as Chief of Strategy for Southern Cross Healthcare. Ms Barron has previously also held management roles with the Counties Manukau District Health Board, the Ministry of Health and Pharmac, and has been a director of a number of health care businesses.
She received a master of science in clinical pharmacy from Derby University in the United Kingdom and an MBA from Massey University.
Future Directors is an initiative of the Institute of Directors aimed at giving talented executives exposure to a company board for a 12- to 18-month period in order to develop governance experience. Future Directors attend board meetings to observe and participate in discussions, but they do not have voting rights.
"We welcome the perspective and experience that Tracey will bring," said Scott St John, Board Chair. "She is a proven executive with a deep understanding of public and private health systems. I'm looking forward to her contribution."
Ms Barron said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to be a Future Director for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare - an innovative and successful company with a global reputation and reach. I'm looking forward to learning from the Board, developing my governance skills and contributing from my own experience."
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's previous Future Director, Toni Moyes, has now completed her term with the company.
"We see the Future Directors' programme as a win-win," said Mr St John. "It brings a fresh voice to the boardroom while providing the next generation of directors with a chance to hone their governance skills. We are pleased to continue supporting it."

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Authorised by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited's Board Chair.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 20:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
