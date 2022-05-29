Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that Cather Simpson, PhD, has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 June 2022."We are pleased to announce Cather's appointment to the Board," said Scott St John, Board Chair."With her extensive experience commercialising scientific research and involvement in a range of high-tech companies, Cather's perspective will be a valuable addition."With expertise in lasers and photonics, Dr Simpson is a professor of physics and chemical sciences at the University of Auckland and a partner at Pacific Channel, an early-stage investment company. She is a director of the International Society for Optics & Photonics (SPIE) and founder/director for Orbis Diagnostics. Dr Simpson also serves on the advisory boards of the Paihau-Robinson Research Institute at Victoria University and the New Zealand Product Accelerator.In 2010, Dr Simpson founded and directed The Photon Factory at the University of Auckland. She is a founder of three high-tech start-up businesses, including Engender Technologies, where she served as Chief Science Officer from 2011 to 2021. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand Te Apārangi.Dr Simpson was born in Germany during her father's military tour of duty. Her family later moved back to the United States, where she went on to study at the University of Virginia and the University of New Mexico. She has resided in New Zealand since 2007."I've long admired Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's focus on patient outcomes and its approach to research and development," said Dr Simpson. "I welcome the chance to serve on the Board and I look forward to making a contribution during this exciting phase for the company."The Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board has determined that Dr Simpson will be an independent director of the Board. She will also serve as a member of the Quality, Safety and Regulatory Committee, effective 1 June 2022.A resolution to elect Dr Simpson will be put to shareholders at the company's next annual shareholders' meeting in August 2022.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Authorised by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited's Board Chair.