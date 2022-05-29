Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-26
19.50 NZD   -0.26%
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board
PU
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Announces New Future Director Appointment
PU
05/27UBS Adjusts Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's Price Target to NZ$18.4 From NZ$21.9, Keeps at Sell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board

05/29/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that Cather Simpson, PhD, has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 June 2022.
"We are pleased to announce Cather's appointment to the Board," said Scott St John, Board Chair.
"With her extensive experience commercialising scientific research and involvement in a range of high-tech companies, Cather's perspective will be a valuable addition."
With expertise in lasers and photonics, Dr Simpson is a professor of physics and chemical sciences at the University of Auckland and a partner at Pacific Channel, an early-stage investment company. She is a director of the International Society for Optics & Photonics (SPIE) and founder/director for Orbis Diagnostics. Dr Simpson also serves on the advisory boards of the Paihau-Robinson Research Institute at Victoria University and the New Zealand Product Accelerator.
In 2010, Dr Simpson founded and directed The Photon Factory at the University of Auckland. She is a founder of three high-tech start-up businesses, including Engender Technologies, where she served as Chief Science Officer from 2011 to 2021. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand Te Apārangi.
Dr Simpson was born in Germany during her father's military tour of duty. Her family later moved back to the United States, where she went on to study at the University of Virginia and the University of New Mexico. She has resided in New Zealand since 2007.
"I've long admired Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's focus on patient outcomes and its approach to research and development," said Dr Simpson. "I welcome the chance to serve on the Board and I look forward to making a contribution during this exciting phase for the company."
The Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board has determined that Dr Simpson will be an independent director of the Board. She will also serve as a member of the Quality, Safety and Regulatory Committee, effective 1 June 2022.
A resolution to elect Dr Simpson will be put to shareholders at the company's next annual shareholders' meeting in August 2022.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact


Authorised by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited's Board Chair.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 20:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board
PU
04:46pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Announces New Future Director Appointment
PU
05/27UBS Adjusts Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's Price Target to NZ$18.4 From NZ$21.9, Keeps at..
MT
05/26FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - FPH
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/25FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : provides Investor Day presentation
PU
05/25Australia shares rise; New Zealand falls as cenbank hikes rate
RE
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2..
CI
05/24FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Preliminary Final Report
PU
05/24Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Earnings Fall as Boost From Pandemic Ends
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 553 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net income 2023 287 M 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2023 145 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,4x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 11 257 M 7 355 M 7 355 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,15x
EV / Sales 2024 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 788
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,50 NZD
Average target price 23,41 NZD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis George Gradon General Manager-Research & Development
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Scott Andrew St. John Chairman
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED-40.48%7 355
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.09%204 317
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.22%131 850
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.74%73 108
HOYA CORPORATION-19.93%39 352
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.28%38 349