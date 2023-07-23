Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Director Donal O'Dwyer has announced his intention to retire as a director of the company with effect from 31 December 2023.

The company also announced it has appointed Graham McLean to the Board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2023.

"Donal has provided a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Board during his 11-year tenure," said Board Chair Scott St John. "His global leadership credentials in medical technologies have enabled him to make a significant contribution and we thank him for this.

"With Donal preparing to step away, we are very pleased to have secured Graham as a director," said Mr St John. "Similar to Donal, Graham has carved out a successful global career in the medical device field and we are confident he will be an impactful addition to the Board."

An Australian resident, Mr McLean is currently a director and CEO of CleanSpaceHoldings and chair of Universal Biosensors, two ASX-listed healthcare companies. Graham previously spent 16 years as an executive at leading medical device manufacturer Stryker Corporation, most recently as President of the Asia Pacific region situated in Hong Kong and Singapore.

His tenure with Stryker also included stints as President of Japan and President of the South Pacific region, while his earlier career featured finance, audit and commercial positions at Lion Nathan, McVitie's Ltd and Unilever.

The Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board has determined that Mr McLean will be an independent director of the Board. He will also serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, effective 1 October 2023.

