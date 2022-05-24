Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Preliminary Final Report

News Release

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (FPH), AUSTRALIA (FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare announces strong results for the 2022 financial year

Auckland, New Zealand, 25 May 2022 - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited today announced its results for the full year ended 31 March 2022.

Managing Director and CEO Lewis Gradon said, "Over the last two financial years we have supplied $880 million of hospital hardware, the equivalent of approximately 10 years' hardware sales prior to COVID-19. The growing body of evidence supporting the use of nasal high flow and our other respiratory therapies shows that our products have a clear role to play in improving care and outcomes beyond COVID-19 patients. We have a proven fifty-year track record of changing clinical practice and now we have the additional benefit of customers already having our hardware and clinical experience with its use."

Following an unprecedented 2021 financial year, the company's performance was once again strong, with operating revenue 33% above the pre-COVID-19 2020 financial year. Total operating revenue for the 2022 financial year was $1.68 billion, down 15% or 14% in constant currency. Net profit after tax was $376.9 million, a 28% decline from the previous financial year, or a 30% decline in constant currency.

New product announcements

"During the 2022 financial year, we invested $154 million into research and development and we brought a number of exciting new products to the market.

"Today, we announced the launch of Optiflow Switch™ and Optiflow Trace™ nasal high flow interfaces, two new products that allow easier use of our Optiflow therapy in anesthesia. We have accelerated our investment in a specialist sales force to take advantage of this opportunity, and we plan to continue investing in this area in the coming years," said Mr Gradon.

The company also announced the launch of its revolutionary new Airvo™ 3 device, which is designed to faciliate high flow therapy for more patients in more areas of the hospital. The Airvo 3 incorporates the company's OptiO2™ closed-loop system for targeted oxygen delivery and an integrated battery to enable therapy while a patient moves through different areas of the hospital.

Further detail on these new product launches is available in the two separate news releases which are attached to this announcement.

Dividend and employee profit share

The company's directors have approved an increased final dividend of 22.5 cents per share. This brings the total dividend for the year to 39.5 cents per share, an increase of 4%. The final dividend, carrying full New Zealand imputation credit, will be paid on 6 July 2022 with a record date of 23 June 2022.

To acknowledge the people of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, directors also approved a profit-sharing payment totalling $19 million for the 2022 financial year to be paid to employees who have worked for the company for a qualifying period.

Commentary on financial results

In the Hospital product group, which includes humidification products used in respiratory, acute and surgical care, revenue was $1.21 billion, a decline of 19% from the 2021 financial year in both reported and constant currency. New applications consumables revenue grew 3% in constant currency. Of total Hospital product group revenue, 27% was from the sale of hardware and 73% was from the sale of consumables.