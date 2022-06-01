Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Details after relevant event

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

number held in class: 37,089,088 percentage held in class: 6.425% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-