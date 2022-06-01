Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-31
20.75 NZD   -1.19%
05/29Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Appoints Cather Simpson as Non-Executive Director, Effect 1 June 2022
CI
05/29FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Cather Simpson appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board
PU
05/29FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Announces New Future Director Appointment
PU
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

06/01/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
For personal use only

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 26 May, 2022

Date this disclosure made: 31 May, 2022

Date last disclosure made: 27 September, 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZFAPE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited.

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 41,852,730
  2. total in class: 577,291,159
  3. total percentage held in class: 7.250% For last disclosure,-
  1. total number held in class: 35,213,089
  2. total in class: 576,896,996
  3. total percentage held in class: 6.104%

1

For personal use only

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Details after relevant event

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 37,089,088
  2. percentage held in class: 6.425%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 4,763,642
  2. percentage held in class: 0.825%

2

For personal use only

  1. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 599,427
  2. percentage held in class : 0.104%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 36,489,661
  2. percentage held in class: 6.321%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 4,763,642
  2. percentage held in class: 0.825%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B

3

For personal use only

  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 179,336
  2. percentage held in class : 0.031%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 36,909,752
  2. percentage held in class: 6.394%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 4,763,642
  2. percentage held in class: 0.825%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

4

For personal use only

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 1,126,300
  2. percentage held in class : 0.195%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 35,962,788
  2. percentage held in class: 6.230%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 4,763,642
  2. percentage held in class: 0.825%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 555 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net income 2023 287 M 186 M 186 M
Net cash 2023 135 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 11 979 M 7 762 M 7 762 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,62x
EV / Sales 2024 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 788
Free-Float 93,5%
