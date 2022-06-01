Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding
Date of relevant event: 26 May, 2022
Date this disclosure made: 31 May, 2022
Date last disclosure made: 27 September, 2021
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited.
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZFAPE0001S2)
Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited.
For this disclosure,-
total number held in class: 41,852,730
total in class: 577,291,159
total percentage held in class: 7.250% Forlast disclosure,-
total number held in class: 35,213,089
total in class: 576,896,996
total percentage held in class: 6.104%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.
For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.
Details after relevant event
Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited, First Sentier Investors (Singapore), First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited, First Sentier Investors International IM Limited in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 37,089,088
percentage held in class: 6.425%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 4,763,642
percentage held in class: 0.825%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 599,427
percentage held in class : 0.104%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 36,489,661
percentage held in class: 6.321%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 4,763,642
percentage held in class: 0.825%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 179,336
percentage held in class : 0.031%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 36,909,752
percentage held in class: 6.394%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 4,763,642
percentage held in class: 0.825%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 1,126,300
percentage held in class : 0.195%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 35,962,788
percentage held in class: 6.230%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 4,763,642
percentage held in class: 0.825%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
