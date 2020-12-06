Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : named Company of the Year and Lewis Gradon Chief Executive of the Year in Deloitte Top 200

Auckland, New Zealand, 4 December 2020 - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was honoured to win two categories in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards sponsored by Deloitte, the New Zealand Herald and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME).The Company of the Year award recognised the best organisational performance in 2020. Judging criteria included the latest financial measures, organisational performance, corporate reputation and approach to environmental management. F&P Healthcare was recognised for its outstanding response to the Covid-19 pandemic, ramping up production quickly to meet external demand and deliver products to the market at a crucial time. Judge Neil Paviour-Smith, managing director of Forsyth Barr, said 'Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's ongoing investment in innovation and development of leading products underpins its success. Overlaid with a well-regarded and high performing management team, it is the standout winner this year.' Fisher & Paykel Healthcare respiratory products and therapies have played a key role worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Optiflownasal high flow therapy has emerged as one of the leading frontline treatments for COVID-19 patients, and its humidification devices are used in hospital intensive care units and wards for patients requiring mechanical ventilation.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's CEO Lewis Gradon was named The Deloitte Top 200 Chief Executive of the Year. Judges complimented Gradon's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the stability of the company's management team.

Accepting the CEO award, Gradon said, 'We know that if we're recognising the CEO we're recognising all the people in that company, and for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, we're also recognising the families of our people. This is a year when our people have been working with single-minded focus - many of them working from home during lockdowns for seven or eight months straight. Others have been going to our distribution centres and manufacturing sites and working long hours. These are all things we couldn't do without the support of their families and housemates.'

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

