Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : named Company of the Year and Lewis Gradon Chief Executive of the Year in Deloitte Top 200

12/06/2020 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare named Company of the Year and Lewis Gradon Chief Executive of the Year in Deloitte Top 200
Auckland, New Zealand, 4 December 2020 - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was honoured to win two categories in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards sponsored by Deloitte, the New Zealand Herald and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME).
Company of the Year The Company of the Year award recognised the best organisational performance in 2020. Judging criteria included the latest financial measures, organisational performance, corporate reputation and approach to environmental management. F&P Healthcare was recognised for its outstanding response to the Covid-19 pandemic, ramping up production quickly to meet external demand and deliver products to the market at a crucial time. Judge Neil Paviour-Smith, managing director of Forsyth Barr, said 'Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's ongoing investment in innovation and development of leading products underpins its success. Overlaid with a well-regarded and high performing management team, it is the standout winner this year.' Fisher & Paykel Healthcare respiratory products and therapies have played a key role worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its OptiflowTM nasal high flow therapy has emerged as one of the leading frontline treatments for COVID-19 patients, and its humidification devices are used in hospital intensive care units and wards for patients requiring mechanical ventilation.


Chief Executive of the Year
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's CEO Lewis Gradon was named The Deloitte Top 200 Chief Executive of the Year. Judges complimented Gradon's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the stability of the company's management team.
Accepting the CEO award, Gradon said, 'We know that if we're recognising the CEO we're recognising all the people in that company, and for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, we're also recognising the families of our people. This is a year when our people have been working with single-minded focus - many of them working from home during lockdowns for seven or eight months straight. Others have been going to our distribution centres and manufacturing sites and working long hours. These are all things we couldn't do without the support of their families and housemates.'

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 20:12:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
03:13pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : named Company of the Year and Lewis Gradon Chief Ex..
PU
12/03FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/03FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of t..
FA
11/24FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Raises Guidance as Pandemic Boosts S..
DJ
11/24FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Raises Guidance as Pandemic Boosts S..
DJ
11/24RECORD HALF YEAR RESULT FOR FISHER & : net profit up 86%
PU
11/22Australia shares at near 9-month high as biggest states reopen borders
RE
11/19FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : half-yearly earnings release
11/13Australia shares end lower as traders shun risk on virus surge
RE
10/30Australia shares post biggest weekly drop in 6 months on mixed cues
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 797 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net income 2021 442 M 311 M 311 M
Net cash 2021 94,4 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 18 604 M 13 107 M 13 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 751
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,34 NZD
Last Close Price 32,30 NZD
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Scott Andrew St. John Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED45.50%13 107
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.22%184 876
MEDTRONIC PLC0.35%153 244
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.74%70 408
HOYA CORPORATION23.88%46 370
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.86.97%41 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ