Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(FPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : to announce half year results on 25 November 2021

10/12/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) announced today that it intends to release on Thursday, 25 November 2021 its financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2021. The release will be issued before 9:00am NZDT, 7:00am AEDT (3:00pm USEST, Wednesday, 24 November).
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will host a conference call on Thursday, 25 November 2021 to discuss the half year result. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00am NZDT, 8:00am AEDT (4:00pm USEST, Wednesday, 24 November) and will be broadcast simultaneously over the Internet.
To listen to the webcast, access the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor. An online archive of the event will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will remain on the site for two weeks.
To attend the conference call, dial in to one of the numbers below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled call time and identify yourself to the operator. When prompted, please provide the conference code of: 245311.
New Zealand
Australia
United Kingdom 		+64 9 913 3624
+61 2 7250 5438
+44 330 336 9104 		US/Canada
Hong Kong
International 		+1 323 794 2095 +852 3008 1533
+64 9 913 3624

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact


Authorised by:
Raelene Leonard
General Counsel & Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
05:33pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : to announce half year results on 25 November 2021
PU
10/05FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : & Paykel Launches Full-Face Mask for Sleep Apnea
MT
10/05Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Launches F&P Evora Full - Compact Full-F..
CI
08/23FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Lisa McIntyre appointed to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board
PU
08/23Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Appoints Lisa McIntyre as Non-Executive ..
CI
08/18FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results
PU
08/17FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Provides FY22 Trading Update
PU
08/17Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Reports Revenue Results for the First Fo..
CI
08/17Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Not Providing Financial Guidance for the..
CI
08/17Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Expects Hospital Equipment Sales to Wane
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 657 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2022 370 M 257 M 257 M
Net cash 2022 286 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,2x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 17 368 M 12 059 M 12 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 811
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,10 NZD
Average target price 29,99 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Scott Andrew St. John Chairman
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.70%11 948
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.75%207 207
MEDTRONIC PLC5.46%166 261
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.75%67 728
HOYA CORPORATION17.17%54 417
DEXCOM, INC.43.02%51 159