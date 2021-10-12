Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : to announce half year results on 25 November 2021

New Zealand

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) announced today that it intends to release on Thursday, 25 November 2021 its financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2021. The release will be issued before 9:00am NZDT, 7:00am AEDT (3:00pm USEST, Wednesday, 24 November).Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will host a conference call on Thursday, 25 November 2021 to discuss the half year result. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00am NZDT, 8:00am AEDT (4:00pm USEST, Wednesday, 24 November) and will be broadcast simultaneously over the Internet.To listen to the webcast, access the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor . An online archive of the event will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will remain on the site for two weeks.To attend the conference call, dial in to one of the numbers below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled call time and identify yourself to the operator. When prompted, please provide the conference code of:

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

