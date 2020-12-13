Log in
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : wins Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care

12/13/2020 | 03:49pm EST
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare wins Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care
Auckland, New Zealand, 9 December 2020 - For the sixth year in a row, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was honoured to win a Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care. 'We'd like to thank the thousands of respiratory care professionals who are caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic this year,' said Justin Callahan, President North America Operations for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. 'The work of respiratory therapists has never been more critical or more challenging, and we are delighted to be recognised again this year for providing them with education and support.' The AARC Zenith Awards are considered the 'people's choice' awards of the respiratory care profession, because its recipients are chosen by more than 47,000 respiratory therapists. The awards criteria include the quality of equipment, supplies, or services; accessibility and helpfulness of sales personnel; responsiveness; service record; truth in advertising; and support of the respiratory care profession. The award was announced at a virtual event at the AARC's 66th International Respiratory Congress in November.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Fisher Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 20:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
