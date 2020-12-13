Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : wins Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care

Auckland, New Zealand, 9 December 2020 - For the sixth year in a row, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was honoured to win a Zenith Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care. 'We'd like to thank the thousands of respiratory care professionals who are caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic this year,' said Justin Callahan, President North America Operations for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. 'The work of respiratory therapists has never been more critical or more challenging, and we are delighted to be recognised again this year for providing them with education and support.' The AARC Zenith Awards are considered the 'people's choice' awards of the respiratory care profession, because its recipients are chosen by more than 47,000 respiratory therapists. The awards criteria include the quality of equipment, supplies, or services; accessibility and helpfulness of sales personnel; responsiveness; service record; truth in advertising; and support of the respiratory care profession. The award was announced at a virtual event at the AARC's 66International Respiratory Congress in November.

