Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited announced changes to its executive management team. Paul Shearer, the company's Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, plans to retire from full-time duties on 31 March 2024 following more than three decades leading the company's global sales and marketing efforts. Justin Callahan, the company's current President - North America & Europe, has been appointed to the role of Vice President - Sales & Marketing with effect from 1 April 2024.

The company is also adding four new roles to the executive management team to ensure the business is suitably structured for future growth. The following changes are effective from 1 April 2024: · Paul Shearer to retire as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing and transition to a new role as an advisor to senior leadership in a part-time capacity. Justin Callahan appointed to the role of Vice President - Sales & Marketing.

Andy Niccol appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer and added to the executive management team. Malena Ortiz added to the executive management team as General Director - Mexico Operations. Desh Edirisuriya added to the executive management team as General Manager - New Zealand Operations.

Raelene Leonard added to the executive management team as General Counsel & Company Secretary. Retirement of Paul Shearer as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing and appointment of Justin Callahan Having been with the business for more than 33 years, Paul Shearer will step away from his full-time role as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at the end of the 2024 financial year. Paul will remain with the company in a part-time advisory position for the next two years to provide strategic input to the executive management team and coaching to sales leaders.

Justin Callahan, currently President - North America & Europe, will take up the mantle as Vice President - Sales & Marketing and join the executive management team. Beginning with the business in Australia in 1988, Justin has led the company's United States operations since 1996. He will continue to be based in Irvine, California.

Andy Niccol, currently General Manager - Respiratory Humidification, will join the executive management team in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Andy has held a variety of positions since first joining the company in 2001, spanning research and development, sales and global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership roles. Joining Andy as new appointments to the executive management team are Malena Ortiz as General Director - Mexico Operations, Desh Edirisuriya as General Manager - New Zealand Operations, and Raelene Leonard as General Counsel & Company Secretary.

Malena joined Fisher & Paykel Healthcare more than 12 years ago when the company was in the early stages of establishing its manufacturing presence in Mexico and has overseen the rapid expansion of operations in Tijuana. Desh has been with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for more than 23 years and led the company's response to COVID-19. He has been an instrumental part of embedding a culture of continuous improvement throughout the organisation.

Raelene has been with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for eight years and possesses significant legal experience gained across Asia Pacific and Europe prior to joining the company. With effect from 1 April 2024, Paul Shearer will cease to be a Senior Manager of the company and both Justin Callahan and Andy Niccol will become Senior Managers of the company, for the purposes of the NZX Listing Rules.