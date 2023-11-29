Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 803.7 million compared to NZD 690.6 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 107.3 million compared to NZD 95.9 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.185 compared to NZD 0.166 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.184 compared to NZD 0.165 a year ago.