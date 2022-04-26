|
FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022
Changes in companys own sharesApril 26, 2022
FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022
NewsFISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022
Stock Exchange Release
26.04.2022 at 18:30 EET/EEST
FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022
|
Date
|
26.04.2022
|
|
Exchange transaction
|
Buy
|
|
Share class
|
FSKRS
|
|
Amount
|
5,000
|
|
Average price/share
|
20.4389
|
EUR
|
Highest price/share
|
20.5000
|
EUR
|
Lowest price/share
|
20.2500
|
EUR
|
Total price
|
102,194.50
|
EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Fiskars Corporation on 26.04.2022:
On behalf of Fiskars Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Media and investor contacts
Fiskars Corporation
Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 40 553 3151
press@fiskars.com
www.fiskarsgroup.com
Disclaimer
Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about FISKARS OYJ ABP
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 253 M
1 343 M
1 343 M
|Net income 2022
|
119 M
127 M
127 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
70,5 M
75,6 M
75,6 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,8x
|Yield 2022
|4,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 636 M
1 752 M
1 752 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,36x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 307
|Free-Float
|49,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FISKARS OYJ ABP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|20,10 €
|Average target price
|25,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,0%