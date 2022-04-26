Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Fiskars Oyj Abp
  News
  Summary
    FSKRS   FI0009000400

FISKARS OYJ ABP

(FSKRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/26 11:29:39 am EDT
20.00 EUR   -0.50%
11:42aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 26.04.2022
PU
04/22FISKARS OYJ ABP : S återköp av egna aktier 22.04.2022
AQ
04/22FISKARS OYJ : to publish its Interim Report January – March 2022 on April 29, 2022
PU
FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
NewsFISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022

Changes in companys own sharesApril 26, 2022 FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022

Fiskars Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

26.04.2022 at 18:30 EET/EEST

FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.04.2022

Date

26.04.2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share class

FSKRS

Amount

5,000

Average price/share

20.4389

EUR

Highest price/share

20.5000

EUR

Lowest price/share

20.2500

EUR

Total price

102,194.50

EUR

The shares held by Fiskars Corporation on 26.04.2022:

FSKRS 538 635

On behalf of Fiskars Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Media and investor contacts
Fiskars Corporation

Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 40 553 3151

press@fiskars.com

www.fiskarsgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
