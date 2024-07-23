English
Published: 2024-07-23 16:10:00 CEST
Fiskars Corporation
Managers' Transactions
Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Ahlström

Fiskars Corporation
Managers' transactions
July 23, 2024 at 5.10 p.m. EEST

Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Ahlström

Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

Fiskars Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ahlström
___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ahlström, Nathalie
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Fiskars Corporation
LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42_20240723102716_15
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-07-19
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000400
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 16.7833 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 148 Volume weighted average price: 16.7833 EUR

Further information:
Päivi Timonen, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 40 776 8264

About Fiskars Group
Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Georg Jensen, Gerber, Iittala, Moomin Arabia, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have close to 450 own stores. We have approximately 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2023 were EUR 1.1 billion.

We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. In 2024, we are celebrating our 375th anniversary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com


This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 14:17:05 UTC.