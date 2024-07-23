About Fiskars Group
Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Georg Jensen, Gerber, Iittala, Moomin Arabia, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have close to 450 own stores. We have approximately 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2023 were EUR 1.1 billion.
We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. In 2024, we are celebrating our 375th anniversary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.
Read more: fiskarsgroup.com
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on
23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 July 2024 14:17:05 UTC.
Fiskars Oyj Abp is a Finland-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and markets branded consumer goods globally. The Company operates through four segments: The Vita, that offers luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood; The Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars, Gerber and Gilmour; The Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand. The Other segment contains the Groupâs investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services. The Companyâs international key brands are Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.