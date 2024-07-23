Fiskars Corporation

Managers' transactions

July 23, 2024 at 5.10 p.m. EEST



Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Ahlström



Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

Fiskars Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ahlström

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ahlström, Nathalie

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Fiskars Corporation

LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42_20240723102716_15

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-07-19

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000400

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 16.7833 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 148 Volume weighted average price: 16.7833 EUR

Further information:

Päivi Timonen, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 40 776 8264



