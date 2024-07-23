Fiskars Corporation
Managers' transactions
July 23, 2024 at 5:20 p.m. EEST
Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Siitonen
Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
Fiskars Corporation - Managers' transactions - Siitonen
_________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siitonen, Jussi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Fiskars Corporation
LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42_20240723102716_16
________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-07-19
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000400
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 16.7833 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 148 Volume weighted average price: 16.7833 EUR
Further information:
Päivi Timonen, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 40 776 8264
