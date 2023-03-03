Fiskars Oyj : Financial Statements 2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report) 03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST Send by mail :

Contents Key figures 3 Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022 4 Financial statements 32 Consolidated Financial Statements, IFRS 32 Consolidated income statement 32 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 32 Consolidated balance sheet 33 Consolidated statement of cash flows 34 Statement of changes in consolidated equity 35 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 36 Parent company financial statements, FAS 93 Parent company income statement 93 Parent company balance sheet 94 Parent company statement of cash flows 95 Notes to the parent company financial statements 96 Board's proposal for distribution of profits and signatures 105 Auditor's report 107 Other financial information 112 Items affecting comparability 112 Financial indicators 113 Five years in figures 113 Share related figures 114 Calculation of financial indicators 114 Shares 115 Shareholders 116 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 4 Operative assets and liabilities 62 4.1 Inventories 63 1 General accounting principles 37 4.2 Trade and other receivables 64 1.1 Basic information 38 4.3 Trade and other payables 65 1.2 Basis of preparation 38 4.4 Employee defined benefit obligations 65 1.3 Consolidation principles 38 4.5 Provisions 71 1.4 Translation of foreign currency items 38 1.5 Use of estimates 39 5 Capital structure and financial instruments 72 1.6 New and amended standards 5.1 Share capital 73 applied in financial year ended 39 5.2 Financial risk management 74 1.7 Adoption of new and amended 5.3 Financial assets 76 standards January 1, 2023 39 5.4 Financial liabilities 78 5.5 Lease liabilities 83 2 Financial performance 40 5.6 Derivatives 84 2.1 Segment information 41 2.2 Other operating income 44 6 Other notes 85 2.3 Total expenses 45 6.1 Subsidiaries 86 2.4.Employee benefits and number 6.2 Related party transactions 88 of personnel 46 6.3 Acquisitions and divestments 91 2.5 Share based payments 47 6.4 Commitments and contingencies 92 2.6 Financial income and expenses 49 6.5 Subsequent events after 2.7 Income taxes 49 the reporting period 92 2.8 Earnings per share 51 3 Intangible and tangible assets 52 3.1 Assets held for sale 53 3.2 Intangible assets 54 3.3 Property, plant and equipment 58 3.4 Right-of-use assets 60 3.5 Biological assets 61 3.6 Investment property 61 REPORT BY THE FINANCIAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS STATEMENTS Key figures EUR million (unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Change Net sales 1,248.4 1,254.3 -0.5% Comparable net sales1 1,248.4 1,227.6 1.7% EBIT 134.7 142.8 -5.7% Items affecting comparability in EBIT -16.3 -11.5 42.4% Comparable EBIT2 151.0 154.2 -2.1% Comparable EBIT margin 12.1% 12.3% Profit before taxes 124.1 144.1 -13.9% Profit for the period 99.1 87.5 13.2% Earnings per share, EUR 1.21 1.063 14.1% Equity per share, EUR 10.32 9.97 3.5% Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes -24.9 164.2 Free cash flow -100.7 95.3 Net debt 325.3 145.0 Net debt/EBITDA 1.66 0.71 Equity ratio, % 53% 57% Net gearing, % 39% 18% Capital expenditure 48.1 34.4 40.0% Personnel (FTE), average 6,273 6,081 3.2% Comparable net sales excludes the impact of exchange rates, acquisitions and divestments. EBIT excluding items affecting comparability. Comparable EBIT is not adjusted to exclude the full impact of acquisitions/divestments/disposals. In 2021, earnings per share includes a negative impact of EUR 0.35 per share related to a tax reassessment case from 2014 regarding forgiven intra company loans from 2003, where the company was obliged to pay EUR 28.3 million in additional tax, interest and punitive increases. BOARD'S AUDITOR'S OTHER FINANCIAL 3 PROPOSAL REPORT INFORMATION Net sales split by Net sales split by geography, % segment, % Europe, 47.7% Vita, 45.2% Americas, 34.6% Terra, 40.6% Asia-Pacific, 16.8% Crea, 13.9% Unallocated, 0.9% Other, 0.3% Largest countries by sales, % of the Group net sales Net sales, EUR million Comparable EBIT and EBIT margin, EUR million, % 1,500 1,200 1,254,3 1,248.4 200 15 1,090.4 1,116.2 12.3% 12.1% 150 154.2 151.0 900 9.8% 10 100 7.1% 109.0 600 77.8 300 50 5 0 0 0 Dividend per share, EUR 1.0 0.8 0.76 0.80* 0.6 0.56 0.60 0.4 0.2 0.0 United States Finland Denmark Sweden Japan Germany Australia & New Zealand Poland China U.K. & Ireland >30% >10% ~6% ~6% ~5% ~5% ~4% ~4% ~4% ~4% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 Vita Terra Crea Comparable EBIT margin * Board's proposal Comparable EBIT REPORT BY THE FINANCIAL BOARD'S AUDITOR'S OTHER FINANCIAL 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS STATEMENTS PROPOSAL REPORT INFORMATION Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022 Business model and strategy Fiskars Group is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. The company is driven by its common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Fiskars Group has a well-balanced portfolio of unique brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood, as well as several smaller brands. The company's brands are present in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Fiskars has a strong market position especially in the Nordics and in the gardening segment in the U.S. The company serves wholesale customers and B2B customers as well as consumers directly in its own stores and ecommerce. Wholesale is Fiskars Group's largest channel generating approximately 70% of the company's sales. Serving end consumers in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels is a strategic focus area for Fiskars. In 2022, DTC sales amounted to 21% of the company's sales. The company has approximately 350 own stores around the world, a majority of them in the Asia-Pacific region. Fiskars has a diverse team of almost 7,000 employees based in 29 countries. The company recognizes the importance of its people in contributing to its success, and continuously invests in opportunities for employees to learn and grow. The company promotes employee engagement by creating an inclusive and inspiring working environment. Fiskars combines own manufacturing operations with those of its carefully selected suppliers. Fiskars has 11 own manufacturing units located in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Fiskars has approximately 130 finished goods suppliers and a wide network of suppliers for raw materials, components, and services. The company has built a strong supplier network that meets its business needs, as well as its values and social and environmental expectations. Fiskars' Growth Strategy outlines the strategic choices that will put the company on a healthy path of organic growth and profitability improvement. The strategic logic is clear: the company focuses on winning brands, winning channels, and winning countries. The Growth Strategy consist of four transformation levers; commercial excellence, direct to consumer, the U.S. and China. These levers will transform Fiskars Group across brands, channels, and countries. The strategic growth enablers are people, digital, innovation & design, and sustainability. These are at the core of Fiskars Group, and all are critical for executing the Growth Strategy. Operating environment in 2022 In 2022, the operating environment was affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine in February, which caused supply chain disruptions and increased raw material, energy and transportation costs globally. During the year, inflation accelerated across the world and consumer confidence dropped to all-time lows in many regions. Nonetheless, demand in Fiskars Group's product categories remained resilient in most markets in the first half but started to decline in the third quarter with the exception of China. In terms of weather conditions, the cold spring especially in North America and in parts of Northern Europe delayed the start of the gardening season and reduced demand for products in this segment. In the latter part of the year, snowy conditions in the Nordics supported demand for snow tools. Especially in the U.S., retailers' inventories were at a high level due to precautionary measures taken to avoid delays from disruptions in the global supply chains. Softer demand in the gardening season increased the inventories further. These factors impacted trade customers' demand. Compared to the previous two years, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operating environment mainly in China. In the first and second quarter, lockdowns REPORT BY THE FINANCIAL BOARD'S AUDITOR'S OTHER FINANCIAL 5 BOARD OF DIRECTORS STATEMENTS PROPOSAL REPORT INFORMATION to control the pandemic led to store and distribution center closures and supply chain disruptions. In the fourth quarter, the easing of the restrictions caused a wave of infections resulting in temporary store closures due to a lack of personnel. Despite the disruptions related to the pandemic, overall demand in China remained strong throughout the year. Year in brief: Solid year in a challenging operating environment Year 2022 was volatile due to a challenging operating environment and significant cost inflation. For Fiskars Group, the year was twofold: whereas in the first half of the year the company's net sales grew by double- digits, in the second half sales declined due to weaker demand. Demand was particularly weak in the U.S. in the fourth quarter due to low consumer confidence and retailer's high inventories. For the full year, net sales amounted EUR 1,248.4 million which is slightly below previous year's record level (2021: 1,254.3). Fiskars' gross margin improved as a result of actions taken in line with the company's strategy as well as successful mitigation of cost inflation impacts. While Fiskars managed its cost base prudently throughout the year, it continued investing in the key strategic growth drivers, namely digital acceleration and DTC, to ensure that it remains a top choice for consumers. These investments increased SG&A expenses, which offset the positive drivers. Comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 151 million, which was below the company's expectations in the beginning of the year but still the second-best comparable EBIT in the company's history. Fiskars' actions to mitigate product availability risk related to supply chain disturbances combined with rapidly declined demand led to increased levels of inventories. Cold spring also increased the inventories, as demand in the gardening segment was weaker than anticipated. Higher inventories had a significant negative effect on the free cash flow, which was EUR -100.7 million for the full year. In the fourth quarter, cash flow started to improve thanks to measures taken by the company. Fiskars continued the execution of its Growth Strategy, launched in 2021, with tangible results in its transformation levers of commercial excellence, direct to consumer (DTC), U.S. and China. The like- for-like gross margin, the company's key performance indicator for commercial excellence, improved despite broad-based cost inflation. DTC grew by 8% in 2022 amounting to 21% of the Group's sales with very good development especially in e-commerce. In the U.S., the year started with strong growth but as demand weakened significantly in the fourth quarter, sales for the full-year declined. The company's China business continued on a strong growth track with sales growing 36% during the year despite intermittent Covid-19 disruptions. During the year, Fiskars made some structural changes. In February, the divestment of the company's North American watering business was closed. This transaction had been announced in December 2021. In March, Fiskars announced that it decided to withdraw from the Russian market due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The disposal of the Russian subsidiary was closed in August. In late 2022, Fiskars updated its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy. The company's ambitious approach and most of the commitments and targets remain the same, but the strategy was simplified to ensure focus on the areas in which Fiskars Group has the biggest impact. The updated ESG strategy is more closely linked to business and the company purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Group performance In 2022, Fiskars Group's organizational structure featured three Business Areas (BA): Vita, Terra and Crea. Fiskars Group's four primary reporting segments are Vita, Terra, Crea and Other. In addition, Fiskars Group reports net sales for three geographical areas: Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific. BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood. BA Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. BA Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand. The Other segment contains the Group's investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services. Attachments Original Link

