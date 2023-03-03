Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fiskars Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSKRS   FI0009000400

FISKARS OYJ ABP

(FSKRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:23:56 2023-03-03 am EST
16.95 EUR   +1.86%
10:00aFiskars Oyj : Financial Statements 2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report)
PU
02:31aFiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Ahlström
AQ
03/02Fiskars Corporation - Transfer of the company's own shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiskars Oyj : Financial Statements 2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report)

03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Statements 2022

REPORT BY THE

FINANCIAL

BOARD'S

AUDITOR'S

OTHER FINANCIAL

2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STATEMENTS

PROPOSAL

REPORT

INFORMATION

Contents

Key figures

3

Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022

4

Financial statements

32

Consolidated Financial Statements, IFRS

32

Consolidated income statement

32

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

32

Consolidated balance sheet

33

Consolidated statement of cash flows

34

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

35

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

36

Parent company financial statements, FAS

93

Parent company income statement

93

Parent company balance sheet

94

Parent company statement of cash flows

95

Notes to the parent company financial statements

96

Board's proposal for distribution

of profits and signatures

105

Auditor's report

107

Other financial information

112

Items affecting comparability

112

Financial indicators

113

Five years in figures

113

Share related figures

114

Calculation of financial indicators

114

Shares

115

Shareholders

116

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

4 Operative assets and liabilities

62

4.1

Inventories

63

1 General accounting principles

37

4.2

Trade and other receivables

64

1.1

Basic information

38

4.3

Trade and other payables

65

1.2

Basis of preparation

38

4.4

Employee defined benefit obligations

65

1.3

Consolidation principles

38

4.5

Provisions

71

1.4

Translation of foreign currency items

38

1.5

Use of estimates

39

5 Capital structure and financial instruments

72

1.6

New and amended standards

5.1

Share capital

73

applied in financial year ended

39

5.2

Financial risk management

74

1.7

Adoption of new and amended

5.3

Financial assets

76

standards January 1, 2023

39

5.4

Financial liabilities

78

5.5

Lease liabilities

83

2 Financial performance

40

5.6

Derivatives

84

2.1

Segment information

41

2.2

Other operating income

44

6 Other notes

85

2.3

Total expenses

45

6.1

Subsidiaries

86

2.4.Employee benefits and number

6.2

Related party transactions

88

of personnel

46

6.3

Acquisitions and divestments

91

2.5

Share based payments

47

6.4

Commitments and contingencies

92

2.6

Financial income and expenses

49

6.5

Subsequent events after

2.7

Income taxes

49

the reporting period

92

2.8

Earnings per share

51

3 Intangible and tangible assets

52

3.1

Assets held for sale

53

3.2

Intangible assets

54

3.3

Property, plant and equipment

58

3.4

Right-of-use assets

60

3.5

Biological assets

61

3.6

Investment property

61

REPORT BY THE

FINANCIAL

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STATEMENTS

Key figures

EUR million (unless otherwise noted)

2022

2021

Change

Net sales

1,248.4

1,254.3

-0.5%

Comparable net sales1

1,248.4

1,227.6

1.7%

EBIT

134.7

142.8

-5.7%

Items affecting comparability in EBIT

-16.3

-11.5

42.4%

Comparable EBIT2

151.0

154.2

-2.1%

Comparable EBIT margin

12.1%

12.3%

Profit before taxes

124.1

144.1

-13.9%

Profit for the period

99.1

87.5

13.2%

Earnings per share, EUR

1.21

1.063

14.1%

Equity per share, EUR

10.32

9.97

3.5%

Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes

-24.9

164.2

Free cash flow

-100.7

95.3

Net debt

325.3

145.0

Net debt/EBITDA

1.66

0.71

Equity ratio, %

53%

57%

Net gearing, %

39%

18%

Capital expenditure

48.1

34.4

40.0%

Personnel (FTE), average

6,273

6,081

3.2%

  • Comparable net sales excludes the impact of exchange rates, acquisitions and divestments.
  • EBIT excluding items affecting comparability. Comparable EBIT is not adjusted to exclude the full impact of acquisitions/divestments/disposals.
  • In 2021, earnings per share includes a negative impact of EUR 0.35 per share related to a tax reassessment case from 2014 regarding forgiven intra company loans from 2003, where the company was obliged to pay EUR 28.3 million in additional tax, interest and punitive increases.

BOARD'S

AUDITOR'S

OTHER FINANCIAL

3

PROPOSAL

REPORT

INFORMATION

Net sales split by

Net sales split by

geography, %

segment, %

 Europe, 47.7%

 Vita, 45.2%

 Americas, 34.6%

 Terra, 40.6%

 Asia-Pacific, 16.8%

 Crea, 13.9%

 Unallocated, 0.9%

 Other, 0.3%

Largest countries by sales, % of the Group net sales

Net sales, EUR million

Comparable EBIT and EBIT

margin, EUR million, %

1,500

1,200

1,254,3

1,248.4

200

15

1,090.4

1,116.2

12.3%

12.1%

150

154.2

151.0

900

9.8%

10

100

7.1%

109.0

600

77.8

300

50

5

0

0

0

Dividend per share, EUR

1.0

0.8

0.76

0.80*

0.6

0.56

0.60

0.4

0.2

0.0

United States

Finland

Denmark

Sweden

Japan

Germany

Australia & New Zealand

Poland

China

U.K. & Ireland

>30% >10%

~6%

~6%

~5%

~5%

~4%

~4%

~4% ~4%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

 Vita  Terra  Crea

  Comparable EBIT margin

* Board's proposal

  Comparable EBIT

REPORT BY THE

FINANCIAL

BOARD'S

AUDITOR'S

OTHER FINANCIAL

4

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STATEMENTS

PROPOSAL

REPORT

INFORMATION

Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022

Business model and strategy

Fiskars Group is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. The company is driven by its common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary.

Fiskars Group has a well-balanced portfolio of unique brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood, as well as several smaller brands. The company's brands are present in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Fiskars has a strong market position especially in the Nordics and in the gardening segment in the U.S.

The company serves wholesale customers and B2B customers as well as consumers directly in its own stores and ecommerce. Wholesale is Fiskars Group's largest channel generating approximately 70% of the company's sales. Serving end consumers in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels is a strategic focus area for Fiskars. In 2022, DTC sales amounted to 21% of the company's sales. The company has approximately 350 own stores around the world, a majority of them in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fiskars has a diverse team of almost 7,000 employees based in 29 countries. The company recognizes

the importance of its people in contributing to its

success, and continuously invests in opportunities for employees to learn and grow. The company promotes employee engagement by creating an inclusive and inspiring working environment.

Fiskars combines own manufacturing operations with those of its carefully selected suppliers. Fiskars has 11 own manufacturing units located in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Fiskars has approximately 130 finished goods suppliers and a wide network of suppliers for raw materials, components, and services. The company has built a strong supplier network that meets its business needs, as well as its values and social and environmental expectations.

Fiskars' Growth Strategy outlines the strategic choices that will put the company on a healthy path of organic growth and profitability improvement. The strategic logic is clear: the company focuses on winning brands, winning channels, and winning countries. The Growth Strategy consist of four transformation levers; commercial excellence, direct to consumer, the U.S. and China. These levers will transform Fiskars Group across brands, channels, and countries. The strategic growth enablers are people, digital, innovation & design, and sustainability. These are at the core of Fiskars Group, and all are critical for executing the Growth Strategy.

Operating environment in 2022

In 2022, the operating environment was affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine in February, which caused supply chain disruptions and increased raw material, energy and transportation costs globally. During the year, inflation accelerated across the world and consumer confidence dropped to all-time lows in many regions. Nonetheless, demand in Fiskars Group's product categories remained resilient in most markets in the first half but started to decline in the third quarter with the exception of China.

In terms of weather conditions, the cold spring especially in North America and in parts of Northern Europe delayed the start of the gardening season and reduced demand for products in this segment. In the latter part of the year, snowy conditions in the Nordics supported demand for snow tools.

Especially in the U.S., retailers' inventories were at a high level due to precautionary measures taken to avoid delays from disruptions in the global supply chains. Softer demand in the gardening season increased the inventories further. These factors impacted trade customers' demand.

Compared to the previous two years, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operating environment mainly in China. In the first and second quarter, lockdowns

REPORT BY THE

FINANCIAL

BOARD'S

AUDITOR'S

OTHER FINANCIAL

5

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STATEMENTS

PROPOSAL

REPORT

INFORMATION

to control the pandemic led to store and distribution center closures and supply chain disruptions. In the fourth quarter, the easing of the restrictions caused a wave of infections resulting in temporary store closures due to a lack of personnel. Despite the disruptions related to the pandemic, overall demand in China remained strong throughout the year.

Year in brief: Solid year in a challenging operating environment

Year 2022 was volatile due to a challenging operating environment and significant cost inflation. For Fiskars Group, the year was twofold: whereas in the first half of the year the company's net sales grew by double- digits, in the second half sales declined due to weaker demand. Demand was particularly weak in the U.S. in the fourth quarter due to low consumer confidence and retailer's high inventories. For the full year, net sales amounted EUR 1,248.4 million which is slightly below previous year's record level (2021: 1,254.3).

Fiskars' gross margin improved as a result of actions taken in line with the company's strategy as well as successful mitigation of cost inflation impacts. While Fiskars managed its cost base prudently throughout the year, it continued investing in the key strategic growth drivers, namely digital acceleration and DTC, to ensure that it remains a top choice for consumers. These investments increased SG&A expenses, which offset the positive drivers. Comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 151 million, which was below the company's expectations in the beginning of the year but still the second-best comparable EBIT in the company's history.

Fiskars' actions to mitigate product availability risk related to supply chain disturbances combined with rapidly declined demand led to increased levels of inventories. Cold spring also increased the inventories, as demand in the gardening segment was weaker than anticipated. Higher inventories had a significant negative effect on the free cash flow, which was EUR -100.7 million for the full year. In the fourth quarter, cash flow started to improve thanks to measures taken by the company.

Fiskars continued the execution of its Growth Strategy, launched in 2021, with tangible results in its transformation levers of commercial excellence, direct to consumer (DTC), U.S. and China. The like- for-like gross margin, the company's key performance indicator for commercial excellence, improved despite broad-based cost inflation. DTC grew by 8% in 2022 amounting to 21% of the Group's sales with very good development especially in e-commerce. In the U.S., the year started with strong growth but as demand weakened significantly in the fourth quarter, sales for the full-year declined. The company's China business continued on a strong growth track with sales growing 36% during the year despite intermittent Covid-19 disruptions.

During the year, Fiskars made some structural changes. In February, the divestment of the company's North American watering business was closed. This transaction had been announced in December 2021. In March, Fiskars announced that it decided to withdraw from the Russian market due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The disposal of the Russian subsidiary was closed in August.

In late 2022, Fiskars updated its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy. The company's ambitious approach and most of the commitments and targets remain the same, but the strategy was simplified to ensure focus on the areas in which Fiskars Group has the biggest impact. The updated ESG strategy is more closely linked to business and the company purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary.

Group performance

In 2022, Fiskars Group's organizational structure featured three Business Areas (BA): Vita, Terra and Crea. Fiskars Group's four primary reporting segments are Vita, Terra, Crea and Other. In addition, Fiskars Group reports net sales for three geographical areas: Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific.

BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.

BA Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber.

BA Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand.

The Other segment contains the Group's investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services.

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 14:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FISKARS OYJ ABP
10:00aFiskars Oyj : Financial Statements 2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Aud..
PU
02:31aFiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions - Ahlström
AQ
03/02Fiskars Corporation - Transfer of the company's own shares
AQ
02/21Fiskars Oyj : Financial Statements_2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Aud..
PU
02/21Fiskars' Annual Report 2022 published
AQ
02/17Fiskars Oyj : Hållbarhetsrapport 2022
PU
02/17Fiskars Oyj : Vastuullisuusraportti 2022 (englanniksi)
PU
02/14Fiskars Oyj : Proposals to Annual General Meeting 2023 (updated 13.2.2023)
PU
02/07Fiskars Oyj : Financial statement release 2022 – Release
PU
02/07Fiskars Oyj : Financial statement release 2022 – Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 187 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2023 93,0 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net Debt 2023 205 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 4,96%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 233
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FISKARS OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Fiskars Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISKARS OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,64 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathalie Ahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Paul Robert Göran Ehrnrooth Chairman
Louise Fromond Independent Director
Ritva Sotamaa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKARS OYJ ABP8.19%1 423
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD9.59%3 594
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.30.70%2 370
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.2.50%352
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC2.98%159
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-4.71%144