Fiskars Oyj : Financial Statements 2022 (inc. Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report)
03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
Financial Statements 2022
Contents
Key figures
3
Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022
4
Financial statements
32
Consolidated Financial Statements, IFRS
32
Consolidated income statement
32
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
32
Consolidated balance sheet
33
Consolidated statement of cash flows
34
Statement of changes in consolidated equity
35
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
36
Parent company financial statements, FAS
93
Parent company income statement
93
Parent company balance sheet
94
Parent company statement of cash flows
95
Notes to the parent company financial statements
96
Board's proposal for distribution
of profits and signatures
105
Auditor's report
107
Other financial information
112
Items affecting comparability
112
Financial indicators
113
Five years in figures
113
Share related figures
114
Calculation of financial indicators
114
Shares
115
Shareholders
116
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
4 Operative assets and liabilities
62
4.1
Inventories
63
1 General accounting principles
37
4.2
Trade and other receivables
64
1.1
Basic information
38
4.3
Trade and other payables
65
1.2
Basis of preparation
38
4.4
Employee defined benefit obligations
65
1.3
Consolidation principles
38
4.5
Provisions
71
1.4
Translation of foreign currency items
38
1.5
Use of estimates
39
5 Capital structure and financial instruments
72
1.6
New and amended standards
5.1
Share capital
73
applied in financial year ended
39
5.2
Financial risk management
74
1.7
Adoption of new and amended
5.3
Financial assets
76
standards January 1, 2023
39
5.4
Financial liabilities
78
5.5
Lease liabilities
83
2 Financial performance
40
5.6
Derivatives
84
2.1
Segment information
41
2.2
Other operating income
44
6 Other notes
85
2.3
Total expenses
45
6.1
Subsidiaries
86
2.4.Employee benefits and number
6.2
Related party transactions
88
of personnel
46
6.3
Acquisitions and divestments
91
2.5
Share based payments
47
6.4
Commitments and contingencies
92
2.6
Financial income and expenses
49
6.5
Subsequent events after
2.7
Income taxes
49
the reporting period
92
2.8
Earnings per share
51
3 Intangible and tangible assets
52
3.1
Assets held for sale
53
3.2
Intangible assets
54
3.3
Property, plant and equipment
58
3.4
Right-of-use assets
60
3.5
Biological assets
61
3.6
Investment property
61
Key figures
EUR million (unless otherwise noted)
2022
2021
Change
Net sales
1,248.4
1,254.3
-0.5%
Comparable net sales1
1,248.4
1,227.6
1.7%
EBIT
134.7
142.8
-5.7%
Items affecting comparability in EBIT
-16.3
-11.5
42.4%
Comparable EBIT2
151.0
154.2
-2.1%
Comparable EBIT margin
12.1%
12.3%
Profit before taxes
124.1
144.1
-13.9%
Profit for the period
99.1
87.5
13.2%
Earnings per share, EUR
1.21
1.063
14.1%
Equity per share, EUR
10.32
9.97
3.5%
Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes
-24.9
164.2
Free cash flow
-100.7
95.3
Net debt
325.3
145.0
Net debt/EBITDA
1.66
0.71
Equity ratio, %
53%
57%
Net gearing, %
39%
18%
Capital expenditure
48.1
34.4
40.0%
Personnel (FTE), average
6,273
6,081
3.2%
Comparable net sales excludes the impact of exchange rates, acquisitions and divestments.
EBIT excluding items affecting comparability. Comparable EBIT is not adjusted to exclude the full impact of acquisitions/divestments/disposals.
In 2021, earnings per share includes a negative impact of EUR 0.35 per share related to a tax reassessment case from 2014 regarding forgiven intra company loans from 2003, where the company was obliged to pay EUR 28.3 million in additional tax, interest and punitive increases.
Net sales split by
Net sales split by
geography, %
segment, %
Europe, 47.7%
Vita, 45.2%
Americas, 34.6%
Terra, 40.6%
Asia-Pacific, 16.8%
Crea, 13.9%
Unallocated, 0.9%
Other, 0.3%
Largest countries by sales, % of the Group net sales
Net sales, EUR million
Comparable EBIT and EBIT
margin, EUR million, %
1,500
1,200
1,254,3
1,248.4
200
15
1,090.4
1,116.2
12.3%
12.1%
150
154.2
151.0
900
9.8%
10
100
7.1%
109.0
600
77.8
300
50
5
0
0
0
Dividend per share, EUR
1.0
0.8
0.76
0.80*
0.6
0.56
0.60
0.4
0.2
0.0
United States
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
Japan
Germany
Australia & New Zealand
Poland
China
U.K. & Ireland
>30% >10%
~6%
~6%
~5%
~5%
~4%
~4%
~4% ~4%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Vita Terra Crea
Comparable EBIT margin
* Board's proposal
Comparable EBIT
Report by the Board of Directors for the year 2022
Business model and strategy
Fiskars Group is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. The company is driven by its common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary.
Fiskars Group has a well-balanced portfolio of unique brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood, as well as several smaller brands. The company's brands are present in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Fiskars has a strong market position especially in the Nordics and in the gardening segment in the U.S.
The company serves wholesale customers and B2B customers as well as consumers directly in its own stores and ecommerce. Wholesale is Fiskars Group's largest channel generating approximately 70% of the company's sales. Serving end consumers in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels is a strategic focus area for Fiskars. In 2022, DTC sales amounted to 21% of the company's sales. The company has approximately 350 own stores around the world, a majority of them in the Asia-Pacific region.
Fiskars has a diverse team of almost 7,000 employees based in 29 countries. The company recognizes
the importance of its people in contributing to its
success, and continuously invests in opportunities for employees to learn and grow. The company promotes employee engagement by creating an inclusive and inspiring working environment.
Fiskars combines own manufacturing operations with those of its carefully selected suppliers. Fiskars has 11 own manufacturing units located in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Fiskars has approximately 130 finished goods suppliers and a wide network of suppliers for raw materials, components, and services. The company has built a strong supplier network that meets its business needs, as well as its values and social and environmental expectations.
Fiskars' Growth Strategy outlines the strategic choices that will put the company on a healthy path of organic growth and profitability improvement. The strategic logic is clear: the company focuses on winning brands, winning channels, and winning countries. The Growth Strategy consist of four transformation levers; commercial excellence, direct to consumer, the U.S. and China. These levers will transform Fiskars Group across brands, channels, and countries. The strategic growth enablers are people, digital, innovation & design, and sustainability. These are at the core of Fiskars Group, and all are critical for executing the Growth Strategy.
Operating environment in 2022
In 2022, the operating environment was affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine in February, which caused supply chain disruptions and increased raw material, energy and transportation costs globally. During the year, inflation accelerated across the world and consumer confidence dropped to all-time lows in many regions. Nonetheless, demand in Fiskars Group's product categories remained resilient in most markets in the first half but started to decline in the third quarter with the exception of China.
In terms of weather conditions, the cold spring especially in North America and in parts of Northern Europe delayed the start of the gardening season and reduced demand for products in this segment. In the latter part of the year, snowy conditions in the Nordics supported demand for snow tools.
Especially in the U.S., retailers' inventories were at a high level due to precautionary measures taken to avoid delays from disruptions in the global supply chains. Softer demand in the gardening season increased the inventories further. These factors impacted trade customers' demand.
Compared to the previous two years, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operating environment mainly in China. In the first and second quarter, lockdowns
to control the pandemic led to store and distribution center closures and supply chain disruptions. In the fourth quarter, the easing of the restrictions caused a wave of infections resulting in temporary store closures due to a lack of personnel. Despite the disruptions related to the pandemic, overall demand in China remained strong throughout the year.
Year in brief: Solid year in a challenging operating environment
Year 2022 was volatile due to a challenging operating environment and significant cost inflation. For Fiskars Group, the year was twofold: whereas in the first half of the year the company's net sales grew by double- digits, in the second half sales declined due to weaker demand. Demand was particularly weak in the U.S. in the fourth quarter due to low consumer confidence and retailer's high inventories. For the full year, net sales amounted EUR 1,248.4 million which is slightly below previous year's record level (2021: 1,254.3).
Fiskars' gross margin improved as a result of actions taken in line with the company's strategy as well as successful mitigation of cost inflation impacts. While Fiskars managed its cost base prudently throughout the year, it continued investing in the key strategic growth drivers, namely digital acceleration and DTC, to ensure that it remains a top choice for consumers. These investments increased SG&A expenses, which offset the positive drivers. Comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 151 million, which was below the company's expectations in the beginning of the year but still the second-best comparable EBIT in the company's history.
Fiskars' actions to mitigate product availability risk related to supply chain disturbances combined with rapidly declined demand led to increased levels of inventories. Cold spring also increased the inventories, as demand in the gardening segment was weaker than anticipated. Higher inventories had a significant negative effect on the free cash flow, which was EUR -100.7 million for the full year. In the fourth quarter, cash flow started to improve thanks to measures taken by the company.
Fiskars continued the execution of its Growth Strategy, launched in 2021, with tangible results in its transformation levers of commercial excellence, direct to consumer (DTC), U.S. and China. The like- for-like gross margin, the company's key performance indicator for commercial excellence, improved despite broad-based cost inflation. DTC grew by 8% in 2022 amounting to 21% of the Group's sales with very good development especially in e-commerce. In the U.S., the year started with strong growth but as demand weakened significantly in the fourth quarter, sales for the full-year declined. The company's China business continued on a strong growth track with sales growing 36% during the year despite intermittent Covid-19 disruptions.
During the year, Fiskars made some structural changes. In February, the divestment of the company's North American watering business was closed. This transaction had been announced in December 2021. In March, Fiskars announced that it decided to withdraw from the Russian market due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The disposal of the Russian subsidiary was closed in August.
In late 2022, Fiskars updated its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy. The company's ambitious approach and most of the commitments and targets remain the same, but the strategy was simplified to ensure focus on the areas in which Fiskars Group has the biggest impact. The updated ESG strategy is more closely linked to business and the company purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary.
Group performance
In 2022, Fiskars Group's organizational structure featured three Business Areas (BA): Vita, Terra and Crea. Fiskars Group's four primary reporting segments are Vita, Terra, Crea and Other. In addition, Fiskars Group reports net sales for three geographical areas: Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific.
BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.
BA Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber.
BA Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand.
The Other segment contains the Group's investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services.